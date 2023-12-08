If we want to find a stock that can grow over the long term, what underlying trends should we pay attention to? First, we would like to see a proven return return on capital employed (ROCE) which is growing, and secondly, it is expanding Base of capital employed. Ultimately, it shows that this is a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, at first glance Superloan Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN) We’re not jumping out of our seats seeing the return trend, but let’s take a deeper look.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate this for Superloan Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM5.5m ÷ (RM196m – RM17m) (Based on last twelve months till July 2023),

so, Superloan Holdings Berhad’s ROCE is 3.0%. In absolute terms, this is a low return and underperforms the building industry average of 8.4%.

ROCE

Although the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above.

ROCE trend

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Superloan Holdings Berhad, we didn’t get much confidence. Over the past five years, returns on capital have declined to 3.0% from 12% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is using more capital, but the needle hasn’t moved much in terms of sales over the last 12 months, so this may reflect long-term investment. It may take some time for the company to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Bottom-line

In short, Superloan Holdings Berhad has been reinvesting funds into the business for growth, but unfortunately it seems that sales have not increased much yet. Since the stock has declined 36% over the past five years, investors may not be too optimistic about a reversal of this trend. Overall, we are not too inspired by the underlying trends and think there may be better chances of finding multi-baggers elsewhere.

