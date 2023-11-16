Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Don’t Rush to Buy Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date on which you must appear in the company’s books as a shareholder to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is consequential because whenever a stock is bought or sold, it takes at least two business days for the trade to be settled. Accordingly, Superior Group of Companies investors who purchase stock on or after November 21 will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on December 6.

The company’s next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Calculating the last year’s worth of payouts shows that Superior Group of Companies has a trailing yield of 5.6% at the current share price of $10. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long-term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Superior Group of Companies has been able to grow its dividends, or whether the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays more in dividends than it earns, the dividend may become unsustainable – hardly an ideal situation. Superior Group of Companies distributed 120% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payout behavior, the dividend looks uncertain. A useful secondary check might be to evaluate whether Superior Group of Companies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is that it paid out only 16% of its free cash flow last year.

It’s good to see that although Superior Group of Companies’ dividends weren’t factored into profits, at least they’re economical from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly pays more in dividends than its profits, we’d be concerned. Exceptionally few companies are able to consistently pay dividends that exceed their profits.

Are earnings and dividends growing?

When earnings decline, it becomes harder to analyze dividend companies and find them safe. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is cut, expect the stock to sell off heavily at that very moment. With this in mind, we’re uncomfortable with Superior Group of Companies’ earnings decline of 15% per year over the last five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another important way to measure a company’s dividend prospects is to measure its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the beginning of our data, 10 years ago, Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by about 7.6% per year on average. It’s interesting, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can usually be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Superior Group of Companies is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we doubt whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Bottom-line

Do the Superior Group companies have the necessary facilities to maintain their dividend payments? It’s not a good combination to see that a company has declining earnings and is paying out 120% of its profits, which could mean the dividend could be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cash flow was very strong, leading us to wonder if Superior Group of Companies is having some big-time issues with its cash flow, or perhaps the company has aggressively written down some assets, reducing its earnings. . It’s not that we think Superior Group of Companies is a bad company, but these characteristics don’t typically lead to excellent dividend performance.

However, if you are still interested in Superior Group of Companies and want to know more, it would be very useful for you to know what risks this stock faces. Keep in mind that Superior Group of Companies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysisAnd 1 of them makes us a little uncomfortable…

