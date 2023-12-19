Superdry warns profits as warm autumn hits winter range sales

Shares in Superdry have fallen to an all-time low after the retailer warned its profits would be worse than expected, blaming a tough consumer retail market and unusually warm autumn weather for its crucial autumn sales. / has been attributed to the delay in sales of the winter range.

The fashion chain’s update led to its share price falling by almost a fifth on Tuesday morning, to around 30p a share, the lowest level since it began trading in 2010.

The business has been cutting costs, clearing stock and selling assets this year in an effort to boost profits.

But a heatwave in the UK and Europe during September hurt sales of the brand, which is known for its jackets and hoodies.

Retail sales fell 13% in the six months to the end of October, with the weather impacting purchases as well as late-season summer sales starting later.

It said online shopping has also been affected due to the group reducing spending on digital marketing.

Wholesale, where the business sells its products to other retailers, declined more than 40% year-on-year, which Superdry said was partly expected after it decided to exit its US operations.

Despite cold temperatures across the continent in recent months, it revealed that sales were down almost 7% over the past six weeks compared to last year.

Superdry warned that trading has been “significantly” below expectations, and profits for the year are expected to reflect weaker sales.

Julian Dunkerton, founder and chief executive of Superdry, said: “We have seen modest signs of improvement following the recent cold weather, but the current business remains challenging, and this is reflected in the weaker than expected commercial performance.”

Mr Dunkerton returned to lead the retailer in 2019 after a boardroom battle in which he criticized previous management for presiding over the chain’s decline.

In September, Superdry reported deep losses after reflecting on an “exceptionally challenging” year, having agreed to borrow more than £100 million from lenders over the past year.

But it is in the midst of a turnaround plan to improve performance, and is on track to save £35 million in costs within the latest financial year.

The firm also received approximately £30 million from the sale of its South Asian intellectual property assets, after agreeing a joint venture deal with Indian retailer Reliance Brands.

Earlier this year, Superdry said it was closing eight UK franchise stores, but denied that the move was part of its cost-saving efforts.

