Supercritical CO2 pilot aims to make steam turbines obsolete

Steam turbines still produce most of the world’s electricity, but supercritical carbon dioxide promises to be much cheaper and 10% more efficient as a medium than water by using 10X smaller turbines. A US$155 million pilot plant in San Antonio is now complete.

On October 27, the ribbon was cut at the Supercritical Transformational Electric Power (STEP) Pilot Plant in Texas as it was declared “mechanically complete” by project partners Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), GTI Energy, GE Vernova and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The device shown in the image above is the world’s first supercritical carbon dioxide turbine. Roughly the size of a desk, a 10-megawatt turbine is capable of powering about 10,000 homes. Ten megawatts is small enough in the energy business, but what can be done with such a small turbine? This could prove to be a revolutionary achievement.

Carbon dioxide becomes supercritical when the temperature and pressure are above 31 °C (88 °F) and 74 bar (1,070 psi), respectively. At this point, it stops acting like a gas or liquid, and instead begins to act like a gas with the density of a liquid. After this point, relatively small changes in temperature can cause significant changes in density.

Of course water can also be extremely serious – it takes a lot of energy, requiring temperatures and pressures in excess of 373 °C (703 °F) and 220 bar (3,191 psi).

The STEP facility in San Antonio has been declared “mechanically complete” and is scheduled to become operational in 2024

Southwest Research Institute

The properties of this supercritical CO2 fluid make it ideal for energy extraction in a closed-loop system, and in 2016, General Electric announced that it would begin construction of a pilot plant to prove the idea in a commercially relevant installation , which is expected to achieve 10 MW. At an extraction efficiency of 50% – about 10% better than current steam turbines that operated in the mid-40s – using a turbine about one tenth the size.

Such a turbine can significantly reduce the capital costs of installing any power generator dependent on heat and turbines; Smaller turbines would not only be cheaper, but they would be so much more compact that you would need less land for a given power plant. It would also produce more electricity from a given heat source, and reduce the per-unit carbon emissions of coal- and gas-fired generators by default.

And besides, it will be much faster to get up and running. Running at about 700 °C (1,292 °F), GE’s prototype takes about two minutes to start producing, where steam turbines take at least half an hour. These CO2 turbines will therefore be much faster to respond to load demands, making them even more useful in renewable-based grids.

Once perfected, the technology could grow to utility-relevant sizes and begin to displace steam turbines in power plants. This includes fossil-fueled plants, as well as some nuclear, geothermal, concentrated solar and other installations.

There is still work to be done before the pilot plant becomes operational, but the consortium expects it to begin operations in 2024.

“STEP will undoubtedly change the way we think about power generation,” SWRI President and CEO Adam Hamilton said in a press release. “It is exciting to officially launch this pilot plant, which is home to potentially revolutionary technology developed right here at SwRI.”

Source: Southwest Research Institute

Source: newatlas.com