Supercharge your child’s retirement with a 529 plan

Atlanta, Georgia – May 16: (Editor’s note: Image has been changed to black and white.) Spellman , [+] College graduates walk during the 2020 and 2021 Spelman College commencements at Bobby Dodd Stadium on May 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Spelman commencement activities took place in 2 ceremonies for each graduating class. The 2020 commencement exercises were postponed last year due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) getty images

When I talk to other parents and friends about 529 college savings plans, I typically describe them as Roth IRAs for education.

The tax treatment for 529 plans and Roth IRAs is the same:

Contributions are made with after-tax dollars;

You can invest money in the account and enjoy tax-free growth; And,

Qualified distributions are tax-free.

After-tax contributions, but with tax-free growth and tax-free distributions. There’s a lot to like.

For 529 plans, getting the money tax-free means using it for “qualified higher education expenses” or QHEE. Obvious expenses are for things like tuition, books, supplies, room and board, etc.

But there is more.

Due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, money in a 529 plan can also be used to pay elementary or high school tuition for private or religious schools. The QHEE is limited to $10,000 per year in this case, but we’re still talking about using tax-advantaged money to pay for your child’s education.

Some parents are still hesitant on 529 plans. What if their children attend public school and ultimately decide not to go to college? Or what if their child gets a full scholarship? So what?

Before this year, the best option for parents with unallocated 529 funds would have been to change the beneficiary in the plan to someone else – be it another child, a niece or nephew, a friend, a spouse or even That you can too! There was also an option to withdraw the money for personal use, but this would mean paying income tax and a 10% penalty on the earnings.

But here’s the good news: Parents’ options for allocating 529 funds just expanded in 2023.

Transferring non-related 529 funds to a Roth IRA

With the recent passage of the SECURE 2.0 Act, up to $35,000 of unused funds in a 529 plan can now be converted to a Roth IRA for the beneficiary (i.e., your child).

In other words, what was already a very solid option to save for your child’s education can now become an additional option for your child’s retirement as well.

This rule change is nothing short of monumental, and this should change every parent’s calculations about whether or not they should start a 529 plan for their children. Grandparents should also be happy with this news.

Here’s a hypothetical example of how this might work.

Let’s say I have a 5-year-old daughter, and I’m saving $500/month in a 529 plan that’s entirely invested in the S&P 500. I’m assuming I earn a 7% annual return over 13 years (time until college), which means my $78,000 contribution will grow to an account balance of $120,844.

In this hypothetical, my daughter receives a full scholarship, meaning the account balance of $120,844 will be used mostly to purchase books, support room and board costs, and other supplies. At the end of four years, we have over $35,000 left.

With the new law, we can change the maximum allowable Roth IRA contribution each year. Today, the maximum contribution to a Roth IRA is $6,500 per year, so it would take six years to completely transfer the money from a 529 plan to a Roth IRA. These limits will almost certainly be different 13 years from now, but for those who don’t have access to 529 plan funds today, it will work similarly.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume the beneficiary (your child or grandchild) is 29 at the time the money is transferred from the 529 plan to the Roth IRA. Here’s how it could supercharge their retirement:

How to supercharge your child’s retirement. Graphic by Hyde & Union Content

In this example, the parents’ decision to save a few hundred dollars per month for 13 years has the potential to offset the cost of attending college in the near term. But it also has the potential to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars if all 529 funds are not used. Tax free Retirement money for their kids!

That’s why I consider this legal change monumental.

Certainly, there are some important provisions associated with the new law that parents should know. One is that the 529 plan must be in effect for the beneficiary for at least 15 years, so there is no option to rush out and put tens of thousands of dollars into a 529 plan just to do a Roth conversion. It is also true that in some cases, if the beneficiary has very low or very high income, it may hinder their ability to make the conversion.

Another important rule is that contributions or earnings on contributions in the last five years cannot be transferred to a Roth IRA. In my hypothetical statement above, I stopped contributing to the 529 plan when my daughter turned 18, and we didn’t start the conversion until she turned 23 – so we’re set to convert the entire $35,000.

According to the College Board’s Trends in College Pricing 2022 report, the average cost of four-year public tuition in the state is $43,800, while the average cost of a private four-year college is $157,600. So, saving money and investing in a 529 plan today can either: 1) provide assets to help pay for your child and/or family’s education, or 2) set your child on a path to retirement. Giving an incredibly valuable head start.

This is a true win-win.