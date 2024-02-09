Superbowl betting frenzy sends sports betting stocks soaring

Sports betting stocks like DraftKings (DKNG), Flutter (FLUT), Penn Entertainment (PENN), and Caesars (CZR) are moving higher on Friday ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. It is estimated that Americans will bet a record $23 billion on the big game this year. With Las Vegas hosting the Super Bowl, betting is especially in focus, with The Washington Post dubbing it “the ultimate Vegas wedding.”

Yahoo Finance’s Rachel Akufo and Akiko Fujita provided the details.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor’s Note: Who was this article written by? angel smith

video transcript

Akiko Fujita: Well, now it’s time for today’s trending tickers. We have a look at the upside in sports betting stocks ahead of this big betting weekend with the Super Bowl on Sunday. We heard from FanDuel CEO Amy Howe earlier today about her expectations for the weekend. Listen.

Amy Howe: There’s no doubt that we’re going to set some records this year. Every Super Bowl is a record for us. We are moving ahead with unprecedented speed. We just came back from the NFC Championship, which was our biggest day ever. In fact, I think at our peak, we had 60,000 bets per minute.

Akiko Fujita: So Rachel, 68 million Americans are expected to wager a record $23 billion. I mean, that’s the number we’re looking at. And we’re talking about companies like FanDuel and of course DraftKings, which we’ll talk about later. But, you also know the big players in Vegas, whether it’s MGM or Caesars.

I mean, they’re poised to win in a big way as a result of Vegas hosting the Super Bowl. And again, the thing to note is that, you know, 10 years ago, maybe a little more than that, these leagues were saying, we don’t want anything to do with Vegas. Now he has come out in favor of legalizing sports betting in many states.

Rachel Akuffo: That’s true. The Washington Post called it the best wedding in Vegas when you have the Super Bowl and you have sports betting in Vegas. This makes perfect sense. And yes, the irony is that you were talking about some of the states where sports betting is legal.

If you’re in California, if you’re a 49ers fan watching this or a Chiefs fan in Missouri trying to watch this, you can’t actually bet in those states. It is still illegal in those states. I know California is so big that a lot of these sports betting companies, you know, are trying to get on the ballot here.

It hasn’t got a lot of momentum, especially in California, but it’s clearly gaining momentum. And as you mentioned, it’s not just sports betting. In fact the entire hospitality ecosystem also benefits from it.

Akiko Fujita: Yeah, and one thing worth noting is that in a little while, we’re going to be talking with Jason Robbins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings. It will be interesting to hear what numbers he expects going into the big game on Sunday.

Source: www.bing.com