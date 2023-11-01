“Superatomic” material beats silicon as fastest semiconductor ever

Scientists have found that “superatomic” materials are the fastest and most efficient semiconductors ever made. Taking advantage of the tortoise-and-hare mechanism, the new material can transport energy much faster than silicon.

Semiconductors are the heartbeat of electronic devices, and silicon reigns supreme. These materials form the basis of transistors and integrated circuits, which themselves form the foundation of everything from smartphones to supercomputers and everything in between.

Now, scientists at Columbia University have discovered a new semiconductor material that outperforms all the rest. The substance, known as Re6Se8Cl2, is made up of a mixture of rhenium, selenium and chlorine, whose atoms clump together and behave like one larger atom – a “superatom”. And this is where it gets momentum.

In any material, the atomic structure releases tiny vibrations that travel as quantum particles called phonons, which can scatter energy-carrying particles such as electrons or excitons. This energy is dissipated rapidly as heat, and managing it is a constant hurdle in designing electronic chips and systems.

But Re6Se8Cl2 has a little trick. Its excitons do not scatter upon colliding with phonons but actually combine with them, creating another form of quasiparticle called an acoustic exciton-polaron. These can still carry energy, but travel much slower than regular excitons – and conversely, this ultimately leads to faster speeds than silicon.

The team compares it to the old story of the tortoise and the hare. Electrons can travel very quickly through silicon, but they keep bouncing all over the place, which is not the most efficient travel path. On the other hand, the polarizations in Re6Se8Cl2 are slower and are not affected by other phonons, so they move farther apart and more consistently over time.

In fact, the team found that the polarons in Re6Se8Cl2 move about twice as fast as the electrons in silicon. Taking into account that they can be controlled by light rather than electricity, the team estimates that theoretical electronic devices built using the material could finish six orders of magnitude faster than existing devices.

“In terms of energy transport, Re6Se8Cl2 is the best semiconductor that we know of, at least so far,” said study author Milan Delor.

Unfortunately, don’t expect to have blazing-fast processors using the material in your computer any time soon – the team says it’s unlikely this particular mix will ever hit the market. Rhenium is very rare and expensive for consumer goods. But after proving the concept, researchers believe that similar, hopefully cheaper materials could also exhibit similar behavior.

“We can now begin to predict what other materials might be capable of this behavior that we haven’t considered before,” Dellor said. “There is a whole family of superatomic and other 2D semiconductor materials that have favorable properties for acoustic polarization fabrication.”

This research was published in the journal Science,

Source: Columbia University

Source: newatlas.com