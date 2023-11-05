November 5, 2023
Super Smash Bros. producer Masahiro Sakurai feels that it would be “difficult” to take the series further “as far as we have”.


The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters were standing on the edge of a cliff.

creator of Super Smash Bros, series, Masahiro Sakurai has released a video talking about the development of the latest installment of the fighting series, super smash bros ultimatein which he admitted that the idea of ​​trying to develop another game that would take the franchise further than it had already gone would be “difficult”.

super smash bros ultimate was issued for Nintendo Switch came back in 2018 and was the series’ most ambitious title to date. It was unprecedented, simply because it included every fighter from the franchise’s past – including Snake. metal Gear Solid NES title game and ice climbers Ice climber. The title also introduced several new characters, such as Ridley Se Metroid series. It took this even further in its paid DLC, adding popular third-party characters like Sora Kingdom Heartsfrom joker personality 5, and from steve minecraft,

Considering all this, along with its expansive single-player campaign, it makes sense that Sakurai would be unsure how to top Last Already achieved. He said: “As far as what comes next smash bros, series, even I’m not sure. I feel like we’ve really succeeded in making people happy with this game, but that’s not the case anymore. smash bros, It has become so monstrous in size that I would say it is difficult to imagine such a large increase again.

“Each time, we’ve managed to make a game that I previously thought was impossible, so I can’t say for sure there won’t be another, but I think it will be hard to push it further than we did.”

Currently, there are no public plans for the new smash bros, game, and based on what Sakurai said in his latest video, it looks like there’s no guarantee we’ll ever get the game. Fans will just have to see this place.

