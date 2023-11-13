'Super smart and useful': Anand Mahindra focuses on wheelchair friendly car concept - News18

Last updated: November 13, 2023, 10:27 IST

The footage shows a disabled man walking in a wheelchair. (Photo Credit: X)

Anand Mahindra shared a video on his X account and expressed his desire to invest in the startup.

Anand Mahindra, who is known for supporting unique and innovative initiatives, especially those that can benefit differently abled individuals, has shown keen interest in a groundbreaking idea. In a video circulating on the Internet, footage shows a modified car that is transformed into a wheelchair-friendly vehicle. This clever idea provides a smart and practical solution for persons with disabilities. This solution has attracted the attention of the Chairman of Mahindra Group. Sharing the video on his X account, the businessman expressed his willingness to invest in startups that can turn the concept into reality.

Originally shared by Massimo, the viral video brilliantly showcases a revolutionary solution for individuals with disabilities. The footage shows a disabled man reaching for a wheelchair which has been cleverly placed on the roof of the car. The wheelchair lowers easily with the press of a button. Anand reshared the post on his social media and wrote, “Super smart and super useful design. If our vehicles could offer this fitment I would be filled with pride. But this is difficult for auto OEMs engaged in mass production. There is a need for a startup to engage in optimization. I would willingly invest in such startups.

Super smart and super useful design. If our vehicles could offer this fitment I would be filled with pride. But this is difficult for auto OEMs engaged in mass production. There is a need for a startup to engage in optimization. I would willingly invest in such startups Anand Mahindra (@AnandMahindra) 10 November 2023

Since the video was shared, it has become a sensation and has been viewed more than 4 lakh times. The clip was loved by social media users who praised this practical and user-friendly concept designed for persons with disabilities.

One user praised this thoughtful approach while appreciating the innovative thinking of the Mahindra team.

Very good. A great idea for the disabled, well done, Team Mahindra – Apoorva Anand (@purv_nand) 10 November 2023

Another suggested that Mahindra could also implement this idea as an internal project.

Why can’t Mahindra try this, sir? This could be an internal project- Omkhar Setty (@omkhar_setty) 10 November 2023

One person understood the practicality of the idea and highlighted how it enables people with disabilities to become independent in their daily commute.

Excellent idea and people will not have to depend on others for their transportation – Aryan (@chinchat09) 10 November 2023

A social media user appreciated Mahindra’s interest in initiatives that can help people with disabilities.

Sir, indeed this will be of great help to the disabled persons. Thank you for your interest in this type of startup. I wish it comes to fruition soon. – Kumar (@kumar28642304) 10 November 2023

Earlier, Anand Mahindra lauded a group of talented students from IIT Bombay on his X account. He shared pictures of himself using the world’s first foldable diamond frame e-bike. Mahindra expressed his excitement on social media and revealed that he has invested in his startup. The e-bike named Hornback X1 is 35% more efficient than other foldable bicycles available in the market.

The businessman wrote, “Some people from IIT Bombay have made us proud again. They have created the world’s first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels. This makes the bike not only 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it also makes the bike more stable at medium to high speeds. And this is the only bike which does not have to be lifted after folding. Took my own Hornback X1 for a spin around the office complex! (Full disclosure: I’ve invested in their startup.) Hornback is available on Amazon as well as Flipkart.

Some people from IIT Bombay have made us proud again. They have created the world’s first foldable diamond frame e-bike with full-size wheels. This not only makes the bike 35% more efficient than other foldable bikes but it also makes the bike stable at medium to high speeds. And… pic.twitter.com/U1HHGD6rfL-Anand Mahindra (@AnandMahindra) 21 October 2023

Soon after Anand Mahindra shared the post, it received over 1 million views.

