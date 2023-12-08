Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Exceeding Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Super Micro Computer (SMCI) at $256.15, marking a +1.08% change from the previous trading day’s close. The stock lagged the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow gained 0.18% and the technology-focused Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Shares of the server technology company have lost 2.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4.39%.

Investors will be keenly watching Super Micro Computer’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company’s upcoming EPS is estimated at $4.57, which represents an increase of 40.18% compared to the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate projects revenue at $2.8 billion, representing an increase of 55.38% compared to the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are for earnings of $16.88 per share and revenue of $10.5 billion, which represent changes of +42.93% and +47.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These latest adjustments often reflect the changing dynamics of short-term trading patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company’s business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. Over the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Super Micro Computer sports a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Super Micro Computer has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. This represents a discount relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 18.97.

The computer-storage devices industry is part of the computer and technology sector. Currently, this industry has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which ranks it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in reference to the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies in each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow the SMCI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to use Zacks.com.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

