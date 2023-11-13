Super Bullish Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Details

TL;DR

Could SOL rise significantly?

Solana’s native token – SOL – has posted massive gains over the past several months, attracting the attention of investors. Last week, it surpassed $60, a valuation last seen in May 2022, generating additional excitement throughout the community and raising hopes that another rally could be around the corner.

a cryptocurrency trader who believe that This is the case of X (Twitter) user Jacob Canfield. He believes that SOL can continue the trend against Ethereum (ETH) and emerge as the “biggest winner” in the next crypto bull run cycle.

Furthermore, Canfield predicted that the Solana coin would triple or quadruple its all-time high market dominance and become the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with the price reaching $1,000. He also reminded that the blockchain platform could benefit from its existing partnerships with giants like Google and Amazon.

Next, Canfield claimed that people should diversify for a better chance of success, recommending investing in both ETH and SOL:

“There is no reason for not allocating both. It’s like trying to bet on Microsoft or Google. Tesla or Ford. Just buy both.”

two years since ATH

Despite its impressive price surge recently, SOL is still away from its peak levels registered in November 2021. At that time, the coin’s valuation had reached approximately $260, meaning the asset is currently worth 78% less than it was two years ago.

Nonetheless, the ongoing situation of the coin seems quite optimistic. As cryptopotato As reported last week, Solana’s network has overtaken Polygon in daily decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume. The former recorded volumes of over $240 million, while the latter amounted to approximately $137 million.

SOL has also attracted institutional investors. It has recorded such inflows of $74 million year-to-date, second only to Bitcoin.

