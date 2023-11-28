November 28, 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: K Possible This Year? Expert in Chips


TL;DR

  • Citing historical trends and the upcoming 2024 halving event, PlanB estimates that Bitcoin (BTC) will potentially reach $524,000 in the next bullish cycle.
  • The previous bull cycle was driven by macro events; Next up is expected to be strong due to the halving and potential Bitcoin spot ETF.
  • Currently, BTC trades at $36,929 with mixed market sentiments; Other analysts predict more conservative figures between $40k-$50k.

Analysts wouldn’t be surprised if BTC reaches $500k

PlanB, one of the most famous and controversial crypto analysts, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach an unprecedented all-time high of $524,000 in the next bullish cycle.

The popular Bitcoin advocate shared a chart showing the distribution of BTC prices at each halving event, indicating a historical trend where the BTC distribution is approximately four times higher than the lower end of the range.

He estimates that BTC will be in the $16,000-$65,000 range after the next halving, with a potential peak in the $65,000-$524,000 range.

Furthermore, PlanB believes that the previous bullish cycle was primarily driven by major macro events such as COVID-19 and inflationary fiat currencies around the world. Like other popular crypto figures, the analyst is convinced that the next bull run will be even more explosive as there will be two strong narratives in 2024 – the halving and a potential Bitcoin spot ETF.

PlanB shared a chart that shows BTC trading above two-year and five-month realized price levels. The real value metric tracks the sum of all Bitcoins at the price they were last transacted on chain, divided by the number of BTC in circulation.

The analyst recently said that Bitcoin is currently in a pre-bull market and is unlikely to trade below $32k before the halving. However, based on the trends observed, the analyst has warned his followers that BTC will not stay below $40,000 for long.

What’s next for BTC?

As of current writing, BTC is trading at $36,929, a small decline of 1.05% in seven days. Most of the altcoin markets, including ETH and BNB, also started the week in the red.

Bears and bulls are struggling to gain control of the market, and analysts are sharing their two cents with some interesting Bitcoin price predictions. While PlanB believes 2024 could reach an unprecedented ATH for the crypto asset, well-known traders like CryptoCoin and Ali Charts are targeting between $40k and $50k.

Despite today’s small decline, BTC’s Fear and Greed Index has seen 30 consecutive days of greed, which has not happened in two years.

source: cryptopotato.com



