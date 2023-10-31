Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC Halving Targeted by 2024

Bitcoin’s breakout rally in October has markets anxiously awaiting the cryptocurrency’s next moves.

Trading at $28,000 on crypto exchanges at the beginning of the month, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to reach above $34,000 in late October. This is a good monthly return on investment of 21% at the October 1 price.

But where does the world’s leading cryptocurrency go next on the charts?

Bitcoin price prediction: $50,000

Recent analysis from popular cryptocurrency market analyst Michael van de Poppe has the BTC spot price in the $45K to $50,000 range shortly before the next halving.

The technical analyst said in a post on Twitter that Bitcoin would need to break the key resistance at $38,000 if it is to reach De Pope’s predicted price level by April.

i guess we’ll see #bitcoin Hit resistance at $38K, but most likely we will continue towards $45-50K pre-halving. After that, consolidation, sideways action for the long term, before we start making new ATHs. In the mean time? Possibly altcoins have started to show strength. pic.twitter.com/PFnARDq6Fy – Michael van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) 28 October 2023

The fourth Bitcoin halving is the latest in a four-year event that halved the new supply of Bitcoin.

This has so far followed a historical pattern of increasing the coin’s trading value on crypto exchanges due to the economics of supply and demand. The next one is expected to take place sometime in April.

Although past performance does not guarantee future results, halvings have historically been a major headwind for Bitcoin.

Here’s another reason why De Pope sees bullish potential for BTC. He reported in August – just weeks before the Bitcoin winter low – that the bear market was the longest in the history of the cryptocurrency.

Altcoin Season Next?

Between now and April, De Poppe is bullish for altcoins. He points to the recent strength in altcoin markets.

According to the chart, the crypto analyst is not wrong. As far as surprise profits go, some meme coins and DeFi currencies have made the most gains during the “Uptober” cryptocurrency rally.

Peter Schiff, founder and chief strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, said he expects the Bitcoin rally to fail. Interestingly, he believes Bitcoin will decline once it gets SEC approval for an ETF product.

David Lifchitz, chief investment officer at digital asset fund AxoAlpha, said on Monday that the CCI30 index is lagging behind Bitcoin. The index tracks the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap, excluding stablecoins. Lifchitz said that “while Bitcoin is feeling relieved” altcoins may have a “catch-up rally.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com