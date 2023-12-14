The Super Bowl is returning to Los Angeles.

The NFL says Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will host the 2027 Super Bowl, a move that would make L.A. the sports hub for the second half of the 2020s.

The 2027 Super Bowl will be broadcast by ABC and ESPN, marking the first time the Disney-owned channels will carry the biggest game on the NFL calendar and the most-watched TV event of the year. SoFi Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl in 2022, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sophie’s next Super Bowl also means Los Angeles will host arguably the world’s three biggest sporting events in back-to-back years. In 2026, Los Angeles will be one of the cities to host the FIFA World Cup (it is not clear whether it will be SoFi Stadium or another venue in the region); SoFi will host the Super Bowl in 2027, and the city will host the Olympics in 2028, with SoFi Stadium being home to the opening ceremonies and other events.

The FIFA World Cup and the Olympics are the largest global sporting events, watched worldwide, and draw more than 100 million viewers in the U.S. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl regularly attracts more than 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone. Is.

As shown, the NFL operates its West Coast operations in a facility adjacent to SoFi Stadium. hollywood reporter’s September’s cover story featuring Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 at the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating on Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as a center of sports, entertainment and culture.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said: “The Los Angeles area continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl once again.”

