Super Bowl LVIII: Top food and beverage stocks from PepsiCo to Chipotle are in focus

This Super Bowl weekend, investors won’t just have their eyes on football — they’ll be looking to food and beverage stocks for opportunities for their portfolios.

In notes to clients and in conversations with Yahoo Finance, analysts shared their thoughts on the companies whose drinks and snacks will be at parties across the US this Sunday.

Starting with soda, which market research firm Numerator has called the most popular beverage for Super Bowl celebrations, it will be a battle between PepsiCo (PEP), Coca-Cola (KO), and Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP).

But the two well-known brands will be the best choices, said Morningstar analyst Dan Su, who estimates Coke and PepsiCo will have a long-term competitive advantage over their rivals over the next 20 years.

Bank of America also has Buy ratings on Coca-Cola and PepsiCo because they are high-quality, multinational businesses that can generate sustainable returns, analyst Brian Spillane told Yahoo Finance.

Investors are looking for “sales and volume growth” in the region, and although the two are neck-and-neck, Coca-Cola’s sales will likely overtake PepsiCo in 2024, Spillane predicted.

According to Numerator, while half of Super Bowl viewers will purchase soda before the event, another 37% will get beer, and 22% will stock up on spirits.

The beer industry is set to have a volatile 2023, and the Big Three producers, AB InBev (BUD), Molson Coors (TAP), and Constellation Brands (STZ), will look to play an aggressive role.

“It’s the whole story of those three colliding in the Super Bowl,” Spillane said. Molson Coors wants to retain profits made during the Bud Light boycott. On the other hand, bud maker AB InBev is looking for a comeback by running an ad campaign with NFL Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Emmitt Smith.

But according to Spillane, Constellation Brands may have already won the battle, as the popularity of Mexican import beers continues to grow.

The beverage giant and others with Mexican import brands could move ahead this year, said Bump Williams of Bump Williams Consulting.

“We’ve already seen that in the back half of ’23, retailers are giving more shelf space to these brands in this segment,” Williams told Yahoo Finance. “We’ll continue to see that expand further as the spring set launches in March, April and possibly [2024],

For those looking to another area of ​​the liquor shelf, tequila has been an of-the-moment experience.

In a note to clients, Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein said wine volumes were seeing “remarkable” strength, rising 7.2% year over year. Diageo (DEO), which owns Casamigos and Don Julio, led the group with 15.7% volume growth.

What’s a game without chip and dip? John Baumgartner, managing director at Mizuho Securities, told Yahoo Finance that big brands are likely to benefit, as people “probably aren’t going to buy private labels” for a big occasion.

For Baumgartner, his top picks include Kraft Heinz (KHC) based on “delicious snacks” as well as Mondelez International (MDLZ) for its cookie and cracker offerings.

Kraft Heinz is also a favorite of Bank of America analyst Peter Galbo. One big reason: Velveeta. (Ever try Velveeta with Rotel? This reporter hasn’t made plans for this Super Bowl yet).

For wings fans, check out Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), Galbo said.

He said, “They’re the second-largest chicken company in America. … They produce a lot of wings, as does Tyson, but historically, Pilgrim’s Pride has been a better operator and better fundamentals.”

While the Super Bowl won’t give retailers a meaningful boost, Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) are good bets as consumers search for value in 2024.

“Walmart and Costco are two companies that are well-positioned to benefit over the next 12 to 18 months,” Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlow told Yahoo Finance.

Branding and snacks in Flavor of the NFL are seen during Super Bowl weekend at Chateau Lux in Phoenix, Arizona on February 11, 2023. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for GenYouth) (Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images)

Ordering? Morningstar Sean Dunlap suggests YUM! Brands (YUM), which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, is the best among pizza and wings chains.

“Chipotle historically does surprisingly good Super Bowl business,” Dunlap said, “because Chipotle’s takeout and delivery business lends itself to group parties.”

