SunPower on 'substantial doubt' of stock tank existence

Shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) are plunging more than 35% Monday morning after a recent regulatory filing revealed the company felt there was “substantial doubt” about whether it could continue to operate or No. Additionally, the company violated a key term in the credit agreement that could have prompted the lender to recall some of the loan.

Rachel Akuffo: Okay, it’s time for our trending ticker of the day. Shares of SunPower are falling after the maker of solar panels and energy storage products said there is, quote, “substantial doubt” that the company can survive in a new regulatory filing. SunPower also said it had breached the terms of the credit agreement due to delays in filing quarterly results.

You can see that solar stocks are in the red today and there are already some analysts reacting to this news. Goldman Sachs’ Brian Lee downgraded SunPower from neutral to sell today and also lowered its price target on the solar stock.

Now, you might be surprised, obviously, we’ve seen some declines here when it comes to solar energy, but I mean, year over year, clean energy reserves. There’s a bit of a mixed picture here. But when it comes down to it, some of it depends on the fundamentals of the business – particularly for SunPower versus broader industry trends, as we see people looking at nuclear and other methods that are perhaps cheaper or more Bringing electricity. But it’s interesting to see that this SunPower has actually declined by more than 35% year to date.

Akiko Fujita: Yes, Rachel, when you think about renewable energy, the long-term case remains, but generally there’s a lot of trepidation in the sector around the huge capital costs involved, the investment required. And then what does that mean in a higher rate environment. So SunPower is just the latest to take a hit. But we saw it, for example, with Plug Power just last month when they talked about a going concern and that caused a huge drop in the stock.

As it relates to Goldman’s note, I would say there are some interesting signals coming — I mean, the notes coming here are specifically talking about the pressure, the pricing pressure the company is facing with increased competition. May fall. Goldman’s revenue estimate for SunPower is 20% below consensus for 2024 and then 15% below consensus for 2025. And we should mention, their price target right now is $4 per share and we’re right around there. But the stock is down, what, 77% — more than 70% on the year, so it’s certainly not looking good for SunPower to say the least Rachel.

