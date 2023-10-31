New York and Charlotte, NC, October 31, 2023–(Business Wire)–Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced that it will be acquired. A consortium of established investors in the solar energy industry, consisting of affiliates of Greenbacker Capital Management, Sunstone Credit, IGS Ventures and others (collectively, “ED Umbrella Holdings, LLC” or “the Consortium”), as well as its secured lenders. Cross River Bank (“CRB”), and has entered into a restructuring assistance agreement (“Agreement”) to reduce its debt burden while strengthening its balance sheet. This Agreement also outlines the contemplated restructuring plan (the “Plan”) between Sunlight and the Restructuring Assistance Parties.

“We are excited about the future of Sunlight,” said Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight Financial. “Our agreement and transaction with our existing partners and consortium is a strong vote of confidence in Sunlight’s platform and the company’s growth prospects. Sunlight will emerge from this process in a stronger position, with the resources to invest in our platform and our people. ” “Both are in service of our partners.”

As part of the process, Sunlight Financial has filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code to implement the acquisition. Sunlight Financial will request an expedited court process, which would allow the company to exit Chapter 11 quickly.

Trade creditors, suppliers and contractors will be paid in the normal course of business, and customer relationships will continue uninterrupted. Employees can also expect that operations will continue without interruption, and that they will be provided pay and benefits on a normal schedule.

The terms of the plan are summarized in the restructuring support agreement and addressed in the company’s Form 8-K filing today. Important elements of the plan include:

All channel partners, contractors, installers and trade creditors will be paid in full and will continue to be paid in full and on time.

Loans will continue to be originated and funded in the ordinary course of business through the Company’s partnership with CRB; This acquisition will provide substantial additional capacity to deliver such loans.

The consortium will invest significant new capital into the company.

The consortium members bring substantial operational and financial expertise and will partner with the existing management to re-establish the company’s position as the pre-eminent platform for residential solar and home improvement finance solutions.

Sunlight Financial has set up a toll-free hotline to answer questions about this transaction. The hotline can be reached by calling (888) 741-3947 (US and Canada) or (747) 226-5688 (International). Sunlight Financial has also posted FAQs on its website https://omniagentsolutions.com/Sunlight.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as investment banker and Alvarez & Marsal is providing financial advisory services to Sunlight Financial. Locke Lord LLP is acting as legal advisor to the consortium. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor and Piper Sandler is providing financial advisory services to CRB.

This press release is not intended to and should not in any way be construed to be a solicitation of votes of noteholders or other investors with respect to the Plan of Reorganization.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight has partnered with contractors across the country to provide financing to homeowners for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplifies and streamlines consumer finance, ensuring a fast and friction-free process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

forward-looking statements

The information contained herein and any oral statements made with respect thereto may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. , Forward-looking statements generally include words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “could,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “intend” Can be identified using. The negative of “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” or such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. . These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and currently available information regarding the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Sunlight disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date. Can go. Sunlight cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Sunlight’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: Sunlight’s ability to obtain bankruptcy court approval with respect to proposals and actions in connection with the plan of reorganization in the Chapter 11 case; Sunlight’s ability to operate its business during the pendency of the Chapter 11 case; the impact of the filing of the Chapter 11 case on Sunlight’s business operations and the interests of various creditors, stockholders and other stakeholders; How long will Sunlight serve as debtor in possession in a Chapter 11 case; risks associated with proposals and other actions that third parties may take in the Chapter 11 case, which could interfere with Sunlight’s ability to develop, obtain approval and complete a plan of reorganization; the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities pursuant to the Chapter 11 Case and any additional strategies that Sunlight may adopt to address its liquidity and capital resources; the potential adverse impact of the Chapter 11 case on Sunlight’s financial condition, business operations, customers and potential customers, employees, liquidity and results of operations;; and such other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Sunlight’s Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2023 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sunlight 10-Q, as filed with the SEC on May. 15, 2023, and August 9, 2023. If one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein occur, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Sunlight’s SEC filings are publicly available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

