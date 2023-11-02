Since co-founding Infosys NR Narayana Murthy Commenting that youth in India should work 70 hours a week has sparked a debate and many entrepreneurs have also given their opinion.

Now, actor and entrepreneur Sunil Shetty has also responded to Murthy’s comment on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The 62-year-old said that “the debate around work-life balance has once again found its way into our timelines”.

He wrote, “The way I see things, when someone of the size of Sree Narayana Murthy says something, you listen carefully, analyze for yourself and take the best out of it.”

He said that even though it is a controversial issue, it is important to stop and think about what the Infosys co-founder really means. Shetty said that for him, it was not about the number of hours but it was about going “beyond your comfort zone”.

“Take Virat Kohli in cricket, Mr Bachchan in films, Ratan Tata in business or Mr Kalam in science. All are prime examples of individuals who have excelled in their respective fields.”

He exemplified going beyond one’s comfort zone to achieve excellence in one’s chosen fields.

He further wrote, “I see Mr. Murthy’s statement as reflecting exactly what he was trying to convey, because I believe that young adults should spend their formative years pushing beyond their limits.”

The actor said that if he could change anything about his 20s, it would be to put more hours into learning more, even though he started working at the age of 17.

He said, “This coming from someone who was working full time by the age of 17, didn’t socialize much because I was managing restaurants most nights of the week on weekends and especially during festivals , and still managed to maintain my fitness routine.” ,

“Of course, there is life beyond work. Should be. It is important to make time for your family, your health, fostering hobbies, your friends and other things that bring us joy and enrich life. But it is also true that the world is developing rapidly. Technology and AI are reshaping the world more than we can imagine. And we need to keep getting better. My dear future leaders – strive for excellence, work hard and develop your skills. Find mentors, network, and invest in soft skills. Everything else will fall into place,” he said.

“It is important to come out of the comfort zone. However, this is possible only if you love your work. If you postpone any work, no matter how hard you work, it will still seem like a burden to you. It is important to choose the right career. Many engineers today are engineers because of family or society pressure!” One user commented.

The 77-year-old billionaire appeared on the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’ where

He made this comment during a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai. Murthy said India’s work productivity is among the lowest in the world. He said that to compete with countries like China, the country’s youth will have to work extra hours – like Japan and Germany did after World War II. Similarly, in 2020, Murthy had asked professionals to work 60 hours a week for the next two to three years to revive the economy post-pandemic.

