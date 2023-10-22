Sunflower Land Buds: Gaming NFTs with friendly farm pets

Sunflower Land Buds is the first NFT drop released by Sunflower Land. Players can collect Sunflower Land collectibles and use them in farming adventures. This gaming NFT was created on the Polygon chain in September 2023. These NFTs have wide-ranging utility, being used not only in farming adventures but also for bonus content, perks, and gifts.

Buds are magical characters that develop from bud shoots. These are sown and harvested by bumpkins. He is a farmer’s assistant who explains in detail the secrets of farming. There are 10 varieties of buds, namely Plaza, Castle, Cave, Beach, Sea, Retreat, Saphiro, Snow, Woodland and Port Buds. The player does not need to plant trees to reveal your bud. They will be exposed. The latest, Goblin Buds, feature the iconic Goblin ears.

These NFTs have different features. Each bud is a unique NFT with its own characteristics and special abilities. The buds originate from 10 specific areas of the sunflower land. This is guaranteed to improve Bud’s farm.

Recent Market Analysis of Sunflower Land Buds NFT

Data from OpenSea shows that the total volume of this NFT is 47 ETH and the minimum price is 72 USDC. It has 1,294 owners of which 49% are unique owners. The low to high price list of this NFT on OpenSea includes Bud#1856 which is worth 0.0465 ETH. This is followed by Bud #52 and Bud #867 both at 0.0466 ETH. The price list from high to low includes BUD #608 at 100 ETH, BUD #1885 at 5 ETH, and BUD #2056 at 2 ETH respectively.

Recent listings include BUD #1677 at 0.0467 ETH, BUD #304 at 0.0467 ETH, and BUD #1481 at 0.0468 ETH. The highest last sell was for Bud #1605 at 0.6 ETH, Bud #976 at 597 USDC, and Bud #1758 at 0.28 ETH.

Owner distribution data on OpenSea shows that there are 1,294 owners and chart details show that there are 769 owners for 1 item, 367 owners for 2-3 items, 152 owners for 4-10 items, 11 There are 5 owners for -25 items, 0 owners for 26-50 items, and only 1 owner for more than 51 items.

The volume and price chart shows that there were 51 sales on October 3 with an average price of 0.0878 ETH. Sales have dropped to 27 on October 4 and the average price is 0.0838 ETH. This number further decreased to 7 with an average price of 0.0601 ETH. Data from October 9 shows that 18 sales were made with an average price of 0.0900 ETH.

Summary

The Sunflower Land Buds NFT is a prominent NFT collectible in Sunflower Land. They give perks and bonuses to the players. Bud owners will be granted access to the Guild House, which is a building where owners can hang out during the stream and access special events and giveaways.

Players will also have access to private Discord chats, to interact with other Buds. Information related to free airdrops and raffles will be broadcast on this channel.

Steve Anderson is an Australian crypto enthusiast. He is an expert in management and business for more than 5 years. Steve has worked as a crypto trader, he loves learning about decentralization, understanding the true potential of blockchain.

Latest posts by Steve Anderson (view all)

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com