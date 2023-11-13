SunExpress kicks off Dubai Airshow with commitment of up to 90 737 MAX aircraft

skift tech

The first announcement for the Dubai Airshow comes from leisure carrier SunExpress, which is ordering 45 737 Max aircraft with the intention of ordering 45 more planes later.

Ajay Avatani, Skift

The 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow is expected to see massive order announcements from regional airlines, which are typically big spenders and mostly in the market for widebody aircraft. A mega order from Turkish Airlines or a large order for the 777X was expected to kick off the airshow.

However, Turkish leisure carrier SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, made the first announcement at the Dubai Airshow, ordering 45 Boeing 737 Max aircraft while retaining 45 options.

The deal was signed between SunExpress CEO Max Konatzky and Boeing Commercial President Stan Deal. The airline has committed to 28 737 MAX 8 and 17 MAX 10 aircraft. The purchase rights are for MAX 8 aircraft. MAX 10 variants will be able to seat 230 passengers.

The airline already had an order for 42 737-8 aircraft, of which 9 have been delivered so far. The airline is a fully Boeing operator and currently operates 50 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft and 11 737 MAX aircraft.

“Building on the tremendous success of our strategy in the post-pandemic period, SunExpress is now ready for the next level of growth to meet market demand and gain a larger international footprint,” Konatzky said. “Over the next decade, we will more than double our fleet, reaching a fleet of 150 aircraft by 2033. Additionally, the addition of the newest 737 Max aircraft, the 737-10, with up to 230 seats to our fleet will allow us To further strengthen our capacity. SunExpress is well positioned for the future and will expand its network with a more fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable aircraft fleet while fulfilling its role as Turkey’s tourism ambassador .

Source: skift.com