Sunak’s U-turn, PM admits pro-Palestine Remembrance Day march will go ahead

Rishi Sunak has admitted that a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day will go ahead, but the Metropolitan Police’s decision to allow the rally will be kept under “constant review”.

The Prime Minister summoned the Met Commissioner to Downing Street on Wednesday to face questions about his plan to keep the public safe, amid fears the “disgraceful” demonstration in London could disrupt commemorations.

But in a statement after his talks with Sir Mark Rowley, Mr Sunak acknowledged that the right to protest peacefully was one of the freedoms veterans had fought for.

He claimed that while Saturday’s planned pro-Palestine march is “not only disrespectful, but offends our heartfelt gratitude to our nations dead in war”, he said we would remain “true to our principles” – including the right to peacefully demonstrate. also includes.

Mr Sunak said: “This weekend people across Britain will come together in quiet reflection to remember those who have made the supreme sacrifice for this country. It would not be an exaggeration to say that we are the beneficiaries of the legacy born of their sacrifice.

“It is because that sacrifice is so great, that Saturday’s planned protest is not only disrespectful, but offends our heartfelt gratitude to the memory of those who gave so much so that we could live in freedom and peace today.

“But part of that freedom is the right to protest peacefully. And the test of that freedom is whether our commitment to it can survive the discomfort and frustration of those who seek to use it, even if we disagree with them. We will stand that test and remain true to our principles.”

The U-turn came when the Prime Minister warned Sir Mark she would hold him “accountable” for his decision to give the green light to the march, forcing the commissioner to skip a planned appearance at a Westminster think tank to attend emergency talks. Had to leave.

Sir Mark has so far resisted increasing pressure from politicians including Mr Sunak and Suella Braverman to stop protests calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The country’s top officials insist concerns over unrest do not meet the threshold for a ban order, which can only be obtained from the Home Secretary if there is a “real threat” of serious disorder.

Mr Sunak said he had asked Sir Markle to provide assurances at the meeting that police were “taking every necessary step” to safeguard the commemoration events and keep the public safe from disorder.

He added: “It is welcome that the police have confirmed that the march will take place away from the Cenotaph and they will ensure that the timing does not conflict with any commemoration events.

“The risk remains for those who seek to divide society to use this weekend as a platform to do so. I discussed this with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner in our meeting.

“The Commissioner has committed to keeping the Met Police situation under constant review based on the latest intelligence about the nature of the protests.

“And finally, to our veterans and their families, I assure you that we will do everything possible to protect this special weekend for you and our country as we come together to reflect on those Who protected our freedom.”

The Prime Minister’s apparent downfall came when Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “cowardice” for “picking a fight” with the Met, writing on X: “Commemorations must be respected. Full stop.

“But the person who has to hold the Prime Minister accountable is his Home Secretary. It is cowardice to fight with the police instead of working with them.

The Met had previously appealed to march organizers to “urgently reconsider” the event, raising concerns that a rally during Remembrance Weekend was “not appropriate”, but the pro-Palestinian coalition behind it refused to call it off. .

The coalition of groups, which includes the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Stop the War and the Muslim Association of Britain, published their route on Wednesday, which will take protesters through Hyde Park at noon – about a mile from the war memorial in Whitehall. To the US Embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.

Organizers accused the government of “playing politics” and “fear-mongering” after the Prime Minister appeared in the debate, but insisted they would not be deterred by “grossly irresponsible” comments.

Mr Sunak’s intervention came as Health Secretary Steve Barclay insisted there should be an “ongoing discussion” over Saturday’s march, which he described as “provocative”. His cabinet colleague Lucy Fraser, who is Jewish, also called on the Met to keep the “very provocative” march “under review”.

However Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill and former Armed Forces Minister, defended the right to protest.

“They are there to express a profound idea. And I think it should be allowed to go ahead and I think it would be a big mistake to play politics with it,” he told LBC.

Meanwhile, fears remain that far-right groups and counter-demonstrations could escalate tensions or lead to clashes with pro-Palestinian protesters.

In a video to his supporters on Wednesday, English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson called on others to join him in London on Saturday “to ensure our Cenotaph is shown respect”.

He urged his supporters to behave respectfully, but also said that they should be ready to be rescued if they needed to be rescued.

A call to arms to “join us in standing shoulder to shoulder with our veterans fighting for our freedom” by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance, a right-wing organization that uses football fan networks to spread Islamophobic hatred Has also been issued.

