Sunak’s Covid tech fund faces high failure rates

Traffic passing around the Old Street Roundabout, also known as ‘Silicon Roundabout’

Companies backed by Rishi Sunak’s £1.1bn Covid Tech Fund are raising less funding than rivals and are going bankrupt at a faster rate, raising questions about whether the scheme will deliver a net benefit for taxpayers.

Analysis of the Future Fund by accounting firm RSM found that 1,191 companies that received taxpayer loans under the scheme grew more slowly than a control group of peers.

The £1.1 billion fund, set up when Mr Sunak was chancellor, was praised for helping keep loss-making start-ups afloat during the pandemic credit crunch in 2020.

However, failures and deteriorating funding situations have led to the plan being called into question.

It has also left the taxpayer holding stakes in an unconventional portfolio of companies including a sex party organiser, a toilet seat manufacturer and Bolton Wanderers football club.

The RSM report, commissioned by the British Business Bank (BBB), which manages the fund, said the amount of money raised by future fund companies is set to fall by 22 per cent in 2022, while a “counterfactual” group of similar companies in the scheme Not supported by. Funding increased by 4 percent.

While 92 percent of the future fund companies were still in operation, 97 percent of the control group were still in operation.

In 2021 and 2022, future fund companies grew revenue by an average of 16 percent, half the 34 percent rate achieved by the counterfactual group. Valuation also increased at a slow pace.

Future fund companies outperformed the control group on some measures. For example, they grew faster in 2021 before performance deteriorated last year, and have invested more in research and development.

The report called the results a “mixed picture” and said it was too early to assess the fund’s success.

It said one explanation for the difference could be the government’s unclear long-term intentions for its stake, which could dissuade investors.

A spokesperson for the British Business Bank said: “According to initial assessment, turnover growth and employment growth for the Future Fund Portfolio group were, on average, lower than the counterfactual group, although it is still early to see the effects and it may be a indicating that the companies’ focus was instead on fundraising or R&D. A slightly lower proportion of portfolio companies survived compared to the counterfactual group but this result is only weakly significant.

“As venture capital is a long-term investment, it is too early to indicate overall future fund portfolio performance, however due to its size and the commercial nature of third-party investors, we expect it to track the market over time.”

The Future Fund offered loans of up to £5m to companies when matched with private investment. Once a company raises additional financing, the loan will be converted into shares at a discount to the taxpayer.

However, hundreds of companies have failed to secure new financing before the three-year loans mature, putting them at risk of bankruptcy. Last month, official data showed that 146 companies had gone bankrupt, while 65 had accumulated debt.

More than a quarter – 329 – have yet to raise follow-on funding, while 55 have been sold. The government holds stake in 661 companies.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com