Sunak woos business elite with royal welcome – but they want certainty

Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/EPA

Hampton Court is a lasting monument to the power of Henry VIII, a pleasure palace down the Thames from Westminster and the City of London. It was the scene of a different kind of power projection on Monday, when Rishi Sunak pitched for investment from some of the world’s business elite.

American banker bosses like JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon joined forces with leaders of big investment funds in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. British owners also suffered from cold halls – from insurer Aviva chief executive Amanda Blank and Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson to Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll – heating was not a strong point of Tudor architecture.

VIPs were given the utmost royal treatment – ​​perhaps to trump France’s annual effort to lure investors to the even grander palace of Versailles. Buglers welcomed the most important owners, while singers from the Hampton Court Choir presented them with Christmas carols in the November drizzle. France can’t compete with Britain in one aspect of charm aggression: live royalty in the form of King Charles at an evening reception at Buckingham Palace.

RELATED: UK’s global investment summit is great – but the £29.5bn figure is pure hype nils pratley

Yet the business leaders present were less interested in hearing about Britain’s past glories and more about the stable investment climate after years of turmoil in the British government.

Tony Lombardo, chief executive of Australian investor Lendlease, is facing a lax attitude from the government. It is investing heavily in the redevelopment of London’s Euston station, which will welcome fewer passengers after Sunak decided to shorten the High Speed ​​2 rail line to save money. Lombardo said he was hoping to talk to ministers about ways to cut costs at the site.

He particularly praised the UK’s life sciences sector, saying, “There is a huge appetite to continue investing.” “We’re just looking for certainty for investors like us.”

Since the 2008 financial crisis, spurring private investment amid low productivity growth has been a growing concern for the government. This was a key theme of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement last week, in which business tax cuts made investment in machines and other physical assets more attractive.

However, Ian Stuart, chief executive of the UK branch of HSBC, Britain’s largest bank, said he still thinks British businesses are “conserving cash” rather than investing because he is concerned about which direction the economy could turn. Is. He did not expect things to improve until the second half of 2024.

“I think we’re coming back from an uncomfortable period — and I think I’m being quite generous there,” he said. “There is probably still a possibility of elections next year. “People don’t like that uncertainty.”

Keith Anderson, chief executive of Spanish-owned energy company Scottish Power, said he believes the UK is seen as a good place to invest, even if the next auction of wind power development rights attracts bidders. Failure to do so may require technical changes. But Anderson said he was pushing the government to improve the rate at which large projects can obtain planning and regulatory consents.

“We need to move fast,” Anderson said. “Speed ​​can be as valuable as tax breaks.”

It is questionable how much business is done directly at the summit, and whether the announced investments actually move the needle. Some of the projects announced at the first edition of the summit held at the Science Museum in 2021 are still yet to be completed.

Yet one government official involved in boosting investment said the glitz – castles, Union Jacks on century-old buildings, pike eating beef on loan for the day from the Tower of London – had a role in attracting business. “This is to show that we care,” the official said.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com