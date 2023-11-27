Sunak welcomes £29.5bn ‘vote of confidence’ from foreign companies

workers at electricity substation

The Prime Minister will host a group of leading business figures at Hampton Court on Monday to highlight plans for foreign companies to invest in Britain.

Rishi Sunak said that £29.5 billion of new investment had been promised, which he described as a “huge vote of confidence” in the UK economy.

Last week’s Autumn Statement included a number of measures to encourage more business investment.

But this came against the backdrop of lower growth forecasts.

The Autumn Statement measures were largely designed to encourage domestic companies to invest more, an area in which the UK is lagging behind its G7 peers.

However, the government said the UK’s track record in attracting foreign investment remains strong.

Labor, on the other hand, said the government’s policies have been a “complete failure” when it comes to growth and business investment.

Shadow Trade and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, “The last 13 years of Conservative government have seen a complete lack of consistency, stability and ambition, which has put potential investors away from the UK.”

On Monday the government will roll out the red carpet at Hampton Court Palace – where King Henry VIII famously stepped away from everyday business affairs to enjoy banquets and picnics – in what the government says will be a “historic” event, Steam. From Trains to Quantum Computing” celebrating the UK’s track record in innovation.

This will be followed by a dinner with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Some of the participants are considered global investment royalty themselves. These include Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of investment group Blackstone, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase.

Mr Sunak said, “It is right for global CEOs to support the UK – we are making it the best place in the world to invest and do business.”

Mr Sunak pointed to the UK’s “culture of innovation and thriving universities” and highlighted “clean energy, life sciences and advanced technology” as key areas where he said inward investment was already creating jobs. And is accelerating development.

Projects to be confirmed on Monday include a £10 billion investment in infrastructure and energy projects by Australia’s IFM Investors and a commitment to build a new laboratory in Cambridge from BioNTech, the mRNA Covid vaccine pioneer .

Among the list of projects being announced at the summit are some of the amounts that investors had previously announced, and which are now ready to have a specific investment figure attached. Others, such as IFM’s investments, have already begun, and future investment amounts are now being clarified. Other companies are adding new investments to existing portfolios.

Projects being highlighted include a £7bn investment by Spain’s Iberdrola in UK electricity transmission and distribution; a £5 billion investment from Australia’s Aware Super across a range of businesses including energy transition and affordable housing; and £2.5bn from Microsoft in AI infrastructure.

