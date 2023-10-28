Sunak to launch AI chatbot for Britons to pay taxes and access pensions

Rishi Sunak’s push for greater use of AI in the public sector comes as he prepares to host industry and world leaders for an AI security summit – Andy Wren/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak is planning to launch an AI chatbot to help the public pay taxes and access pensions, in what would be the biggest use of advanced artificial intelligence by Whitehall to date.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-funded AI giant behind the ChatGPAT chatbot, is providing the technology behind an experimental service called “Gov.UK Chat”.

Initial trials of the chatbot are currently taking place with businesses. If they prove successful, the bots could be introduced to the public, allowing people to ask questions about government services and get information about access to student loans, benefits, and legal questions.

If it is seen as a way of reducing pressure on call centers in departments such as HMRC, where taxpayers face long phone waits, the service could lead to fears that taxpayers will be overpaid. Will be directed away from understaffed phone lines and toward chatbots.

Rishi Sunak has said AI has huge potential to improve public services, speed up paperwork and clear backlogs.

The chatbot, which will use large language model technology provided by OpenAI, will be trained on the gov.uk website, which contains millions of pages related to taxes, housing services and immigration.

It will not be trained using citizens’ personal data and users will be encouraged not to enter personal information.

However, if people enter personal information into the bot it will send the user data to Open AI and be processed in the United States.

News of the chatbots comes just days before Mr Sunak is due to host an AI security summit, where he is hoping to reach global agreements with countries on the safe development of the systems, amid fears they could be used to create biological weapons. Or it could be used to spread misinformation on a large scale.

This week, technology ministers and some world leaders will visit Bletchley Park, a World War II codebreaking hub, alongside companies and researchers for a two-day summit.

In a speech last week, the Prime Minister said AI would “bring about as far-reaching changes as the industrial revolution, the advent of electricity or the birth of the internet”.

He said the technology is currently being used to speed up paperwork and crack down on benefit fraud, adding: “Just imagine what a benefit this would bring to the whole of government”.

A privacy notice for Gov.uk Chat describes it as a “natural language interface” that will provide “human-like responses” to queries about public services.

It says: “Gov.uk Chat is designed to help users navigate information on Gov.uk, similar to the search function, so it is designed to provide the most accurate answers to users.” All data is required.”

Authorities have sifted through pages containing personal data among the troves of information used to train the bot.

Ministers have in the past considered a sovereign “BritGPT” chatbot that would reduce the risks of relying on US tech companies for services. However, in recent months resources and attention have shifted towards working on AI safety.

Separately, the Prime Minister has been urged to open up troves of NHS patient data to train AI algorithms and boost Britain’s technology sector.

Brent Hoberman, founder of Lastminute.com, coordinated an effort to encourage Whitehall to open public sector datasets – Eddie Mulholland

In a letter to Rishi Sunak ahead of the AI ​​safety summit at Bletchley Park, UK AI founders called on Number 10 to use the UK’s wealth of health information for the benefit of the private sector.

The founders write: “The UK is blessed with unique data assets such as the NHS, the BBC and Companies House.”

He says the government should make these data pools available as part of “high-quality, curated, open training datasets” that have been vetted for privacy and copyright concerns.

Brent Hoberman, founder of Lastminute.com and Founders Forum, who coordinated the letter, told the Telegraph that governments need to be “shy” about Europe’s efforts to regain its crown as the continent’s AI hub. .

He said the UK should not rush to over-regulate AI, which could benefit incumbents like OpenAI and disadvantage start-ups.

Responding to the founders, a government spokesperson said: “With the right rules in place, the UK is harnessing the power of secure AI to deliver stronger growth, better jobs and bold new innovations.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com