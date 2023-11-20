Sunak promises to cut taxes ‘carefully and permanently’

Rishi Sunak has promised tax cuts to boost economic growth and “reward hard work” ahead of his autumn statement.

The Prime Minister suggested that along with reducing the tax burden, the government would also try to reduce welfare spending by getting people back to work and cracking down on fraudsters.

Mr Sunak, who has stressed the need to be responsible with public finances, said he was able to move on to the “next phase” of the government’s economic plan after inflation fell to 4.6% in October.

Although Mr Sunak has fulfilled his pledge to halve inflation by 2023, the consumer price index rate is still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The prospect of tax breaks comes ahead of next year’s general election and the Tories are seeking to boost opinion polls which have consistently shown a Labor lead.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under pressure from some Tory MPs to cut taxes.

But Mr Sunak said this would only happen “over time”.

Mr Sunak said he was making “five long-term decisions” for the economy and public finances: “Reducing the debt; cutting taxes and rewarding hard work; creating domestic, sustainable energy; supporting British business; And providing world class education.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt help with some electrical work during a visit to the Anfield Center in north London (Daniel Leal/PA)

In a speech at a college in Enfield, north London, the Prime Minister did not give details of which taxes would be cut and suggested that those pushing to reduce the historically high tax burden would need to be patient.

“We will do this in a serious, responsible way, based on fiscal rules to ensure good value for money, and with independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“And we can’t do everything at once.

“This will require discipline and we need to prioritise.

“But over time, we can and will cut taxes.”

He said the government had decided to “cut taxes and reward hard work” – in a signal that income tax or national insurance could be reduced.

But indicating that reducing the burden on businesses would be his first priority, he said, “Our focus is on the supply side and growing the economy”.

The Prime Minister compared his approach to public finances with that of Labor and his predecessor Liz Truss.

He claimed Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves wanted to continue the “big government, big spending approach” to the pandemic, borrowing up to £28 billion a year to fund Labour’s green plans.

“This is the same economic mistake as last year’s mini-budget, spending tens of billions of pounds on unfunded spending is just as dangerous as blowing tens of billions of pounds on unfunded tax cuts.”

Mr Hunt is expected to have flexibility for tax cuts as a result of improved forecasts for the public finances on Wednesday, giving him extra “headroom” to meet his rule of keeping the national debt as a share of the economy over the next five years . Duration.

It may also have extra money as a result of measures to curb spending on the unemployed.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt was in the audience for Rishi Sunak’s speech (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Prime Minister also vowed to “crack down” on welfare fraudsters as part of a drive to get more people into work, labeling it a “national scandal” that almost two million working-age people were not in employment.

“It’s not sustainable for the country, for the taxpayers, it’s not fair,” he said, promising to reform the welfare system.

“We must do more to support those who can work to do so, and we will crack down on welfare cheats because the system must be fair to the taxpayers who fund it.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor and national campaign co-ordinator of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, said: “The Tories have failed to deliver on many of the pledges of the past. Why should people believe that future promises will be kept?

“This is the essence of this Conservative Party claiming things will be better tomorrow when they can’t even fix today’s problems.

“After 13 years of Conservative governments, working people are worse off and the Conservative economic record is in shambles. “Only labor can grow our economy and make a difference for working people.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com