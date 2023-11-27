Sunak praises UK investment ahead of Hampton Court summit

Rishi Sunak is set to welcome hundreds of business figures to a summit at Hampton Court Palace, as he hailed efforts to attract global investment to Britain as the “heart” of his growth plan.

The Prime Minister will meet top CEOs and investors at the Global Investment Summit in the grand surroundings of the venue.

It comes days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used the autumn statement to cut taxes for businesses and unveil a multibillion-pound funding package for carmakers, aerospace companies, clean energy firms and other “strategic” sectors. has come.

Mr Sunak hailed the total of £29.5 billion raised by investors in the UK, which is three times the amount raised at the previous global investment gathering in 2021.

The prime minister will later join Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch to inaugurate the summit, which will be attended by the heads of Blackstone, Aviva, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase and others.

“Today’s investment, worth more than £29 billion, will create thousands of new jobs and is a huge vote of confidence in the future of the UK economy. Global CEOs are right to support Britain – we are making it the best place in the world to invest and do business,” Mr Sunak said.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak unveiled investment support for businesses including carmakers in autumn statement (Ian Forsyth/PA)

“From giving businesses the largest tax cut in recent history last week, to our culture of innovation and thriving universities that produce some of the best minds in the world, our country is truly a land of opportunity.”

He said: “Attracting global investment to grow the economy is at the heart of my plan. With new funding in key industries such as clean energy, life sciences and advanced technology, inward investment is creating high-quality new jobs and driving growth across the country.

Ms Badenoch said the investment was “a huge vote of confidence” in the UK economy, as the Department for Business and Trade pointed to a series of investments in renewable energy projects.

They included Australia’s IFM Investors, which will sign a memorandum of understanding with the department with the intention of investing £10 billion over the next four years for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects.

The Prime Minister will later join Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch to open the summit (Liam McBurney/PA)

BioNTech, which developed an mRNA-based Covid vaccine with Pfizer, has committed to a new laboratory in Cambridge as well as a center of expertise for artificial intelligence in London.

Ministers also announced plans for a new expert panel to look at how best to create corporate re-domicial arrangements in the UK to make it easier for foreign companies to relocate here.

The government has appreciated the creation of thousands of jobs as a result of the new investments.

A reception hosted by the king is also scheduled to be held at Buckingham Palace later.

Labor said the last 13 years had been a “complete failure on growth and business investment”.

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “The last 13 years of Conservative government have seen a complete lack of consistency, stability and ambition, which has put potential investors away from the UK.

“Only Labor has a plan to take the necessary steps, working in partnership with business and investors through our industrial strategy, green prosperity plan and commitment to building Britain back.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com