Sunak is under pressure to act as UK net migration figures for 2022 reach record high

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces intense pressure from his own Conservatives to take quick action to reduce migration, as new data published Thursday showed that net migration numbers were lower than previously thought. I was more.

The Office for National Statistics revised its forecast for net migration to the UK by December 2022 – meaning the number of people coming in, minus the number of people leaving – by 745,000. This is a new record and significantly exceeds the previous estimate of 606,000 for the same period.

The more hardline wing of the Tories called on Sunak to “act now” as a general election is due next year.

“The term ‘survivalist’ has been overused in recent times, but it is really ‘do or die’ for our party,” a group of MPs known as the “New Conservatives” said in a statement. . “Each of us had made a promise to the voters. “We do not believe that such promises can be ignored.”

The Conservatives were re-elected in 2019 on a manifesto of “taking back our borders” and breaking away from EU constraints. Britain completed its divorce with the trade bloc in 2020.

Migration remains a political issue, although Sunak’s government has focused less on legal migration than on the issue of unauthorized asylum seekers arriving on small boats across the English Channel.

The latest figures show net migration in the 12 months to June 2023 was 672,000. The Office for National Statistics said it was too early to say whether this was the start of a new decline.

Sunak’s office in Downing Street said that net migration remained “very high” and indicated that further measures could be taken to bring the figures down. Officials said in May that foreign postgraduate students could no longer bring their family members to Britain from next year as part of efforts to curb immigration.

Officials said they revised the 2022 figures upward because patterns and behavior are changing and were less predictable than before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Jay Lindop, director of the international migration department at the Statistics Office, said the main drivers of the increase were people coming from non-EU countries to study and work, particularly in the UK health and social care sectors.

Britain also sheltered thousands of people fleeing Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Chinese government’s crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, although the numbers have slowed in recent months.

“Net migration to the UK is running at record levels due to an increase in people coming for work, rising student numbers and a series of world events,” he said.

“Recently, we are not only seeing more students coming, but we are also seeing them staying longer. “More dependents of people on work and study visas have also arrived, and immigration is now being driven by non-EU arrivals,” he said.

The latest figures showed that a total of 1.18 million people are expected to come to the UK by June 2023, while 508,000 are expected to leave, bringing the net migration figure to 672,000.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

