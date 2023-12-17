Sunak intervenes to stop helicopter contract being scrapped

Rishi Sunak intervened to cancel a contract providing helicopter transport for him and other senior ministers, it has emerged.

The Ministry of Defense was expected to scrap a £40 million helicopter rental contract after confirming it wanted to ensure “available funding is prioritized across key areas”.

This decision was taken by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. Mr Sunak has sometimes faced criticism for his frequent use of helicopters for short distance trips.

But the move, first reported by the Sunday Times, was reversed when Grant Shapps replaced Mr Wallace as defense secretary.

Writing in the RAF in-house magazine, the leader of the squadron that crewed the helicopters said that the Prime Minister had personally intervened to reverse the decision.

Tom Woods wrote in Northolt Viewpoint: “On 23 July the previous SOFS for Defence, Rt Hon Ben Wallace, announced the termination of the Rotarywing Command Support Air Transport (RW CSAT) capability, which will cease operating on 30 Sep 23 .

“However, in mid-September 23, the new SofS Defence, The Rt Honorable Grant Shapps, reversed the decision at the request of the Prime Minister. There was frenetic activity going on to quickly ensure all key elements needed to allow the A109 to continue serving were in place.

According to the squadron leader, the Ministry of Defense contract was temporarily extended due to Mr Sunak’s intervention.

A government spokesperson said: “All ministerial and senior defense official travel is done using efficient and cost-effective travel arrangements.

“This contract was extended primarily to provide travel for command functions of the Ministry of Defence.

“Overall, domestic flights within the United Kingdom allow ministers to visit more parts of the United Kingdom, particularly areas away from London, in the time available, and overnight accommodation for ministers and their accompanying staff Reduces the need for.

“Safety considerations are also taken into account.”

Source: www.newschainonline.com