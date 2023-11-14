Sun-powered device turns dirty water into hydrogen fuel and drinking water

Researchers have created a floating, solar-powered device that converts contaminated water or seawater into clean hydrogen fuel and drinking water. Because it works with any open water source and does not require external power, the device can be used in resource-limited or remote locations.

Photocatalytic water splitting converts sunlight directly into storable hydrogen but often requires purified water and land for plant installation, while generating unusable waste heat. With water being a precious resource, a photocatalytic device that utilizes any untreated water source, such as a river, sea, reservoir or industrial waste water, would be a more sustainable option.

So researchers at the University of Cambridge, inspired by the process of photosynthesis, created a solar-powered device capable of producing clean hydrogen fuel and clean drinking water simultaneously from polluted water or seawater.

“It is difficult to bring together solar fuel production and water production in a single device,” said Chanan Pornrungroj, lead author of the study. “Solar-powered water splitting, where water molecules are broken down into hydrogen and oxygen, needs to start with absolutely pure water because any contaminants can poison the catalyst or cause unwanted chemical adverse reactions “

The researchers wanted to mimic a plant’s ability to photosynthesize, but unlike previous devices that produced green hydrogen fuel from clean water sources, they wanted their device to use contaminated water, making it unsuitable for use in areas where Can be made feasible where clean water is difficult to get.

“Water partitioning is extremely difficult in remote or developing areas, where clean water is relatively scarce and the infrastructure needed for water purification is not readily available,” said study co-author Arifin Mohammed Annuar. “A device that could work using contaminated water could solve two problems at once: It could split water to make clean fuel, and it could make clean drinking water.”

They deposited a UV-light-absorbing photocatalyst on an infrared-light-absorbing nanostructured carbon mesh to generate water vapor used by the photocatalyst to make hydrogen, which is a good absorber of both light and heat. A porous carbon mesh treated to repel water helped the photocatalyst float and kept it away from the water below so pollutants did not interfere with its functionality. Additionally, this configuration allows the device to utilize more of the sun’s energy.

An example of how the device is manufactured

Pornrungros et al./University of Cambridge

“The light-driven process of making solar fuel uses only a small portion of the solar spectrum — a whole portion of the spectrum goes unused,” Annuar said.

So, the researchers used a white, UV-absorbing layer on top of the floating device to produce hydrogen by splitting water. The remaining light in the solar spectrum is transmitted to the bottom of the device, which vaporizes the water. Researchers say this more closely mimics transpiration, the process of water movement through a plant and its evaporation from aerial parts such as leaves, stems and flowers.

“This way, we’re making better use of the light — we get the steam for hydrogen production, and the rest is water vapor,” Pornrungros said. “This way, we’re actually mimicking a real leaf because we’re now able to include the process of transpiration.”

The researchers tested their device using real-world open water sources, including water from the River Cam in central Cambridge and dirty industrial waste from the paper industry. In artificial seawater, the device retained 80% of its initial performance after 154 hours. The researchers say that because the photocatalyst is isolated from pollutants in the water source and remains relatively dry, the device can maintain its operational stability.

“It is very tolerant of pollutants, and the floating design allows the substrate to work in very muddy or murky water,” Pornrungros said. “It’s a highly versatile system.”

The researchers say their device has the potential to address sustainability and circular economy issues.

“Our device is still a proof of principle, but we will need these types of solutions if we truly want to develop a circular economy and sustainable future,” said Irwin Reisner, corresponding author of the study. “The climate crisis and pollution and health issues are closely linked, and developing an approach that can help address both will be a game-changer for so many people.”

This study was published in the journal nature water,

Source: University of Cambridge

Source: newatlas.com