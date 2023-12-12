Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase

Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) (“Sun Country Airlines”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced secondary public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. Apollo Global Management, Inc. By an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of the (“Selling Stockholder”). The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 600,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder. Sun Country Airlines is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

In addition, Sun Country Airlines has agreed to purchase approximately $5 million of shares of common stock from the underwriters, subject to an offering per share, at a price equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase such shares from the selling stockholder. Offering (“Concurrent Share Repurchase”). The concurrent share repurchases will be made in accordance with Sun Country Airlines’ previously announced stock repurchase program. The completion of the concurrent share repurchases will reduce the remaining availability under the stock repurchase program. Sun Country Airlines intends to finance the concurrent share repurchases from existing cash.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners and underwriters for the offering. The underwriters for the offering may from time to time sell shares of the Common Stock directly or through agents, or through brokers in one or more brokerage transactions on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in combination. Can present for. Such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices, or at negotiated prices.

The offering was made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and a base prospectus relating to the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, and when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the base prospectus relating to the offering, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island. Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected] or Morgan Stanley & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration. Qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier whose mission is to connect guests with the people and places they love, creating lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and friends and relatives (“VFR”) travelers and charter customers, with flights to destinations throughout the United States and Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the public offering and concurrent share repurchases and are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “could,” ” Contains the words “estimate”. ,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “could,” “plan,” “possible,” “likely,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “goal,” “will ,” “will” and, in each case, their negative or other different or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including those regarding the expected timing, size and completion of the Offering and the purchase of additional shares Grants to the underwriters of the option include statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, estimated costs, prospects, plans, management objectives and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The following forward-looking statements Are related to:

our strategy, outlook and growth prospects;

our operating and financial goals and dividend policy;

general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets;

potential repurchases of our common stock; And

The competitive environment in which we operate.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect our views regarding future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the public offering and other factors incorporated or incorporated by reference under “Risks” Are not limited to. Factor in the preliminary prospectus supplement on Form 424(b)(3) and the accompanying base prospectus, including Sun Country Airlines’ annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports. Form 8-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent only our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether Be a result of new information. future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will change our views. You should read this press release in its entirety and with the understanding that our actual future results may differ materially from what we expect. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisition, merger, disposition, joint venture or investment we may make. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Additional information relating to certain factors is included in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Is not limited.

Contact: Contact Investor Relations Chris Allen 651-681-4810 [email protected] Media Sun Country Media Relations Team 651-900-8400 [email protected]

