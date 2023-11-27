(Bloomberg) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jun Ohta, who led aggressive expansion abroad during his four years at the helm of Japan’s second-largest bank, has died. He was 65 years old.

Ohta died on Saturday, the Tokyo-based lender said in a statement. A spokesman said Monday that the cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Ohta’s well-being drew attention when he skipped an earnings briefing earlier this month, with the bank citing health reasons, signaling for the first time that something was wrong with the CEO. It said Vice President Toru Nakashima has assumed the role for the time being and the company will select and announce a successor in time.

Having previously worked as a mid-level manager in Singapore, Ohta became an advocate for the development of full-fledged banking services in major markets in Asia. He also oversaw the creation of an investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to boost Sumitomo Mitsui’s investment banking business in the US.

Brian Friedman and Rich Handler, who are chairman and CEO of Jefferies, respectively, said in a statement, “Ohta-san was a true leader with great vision and courage and a man of endless decency and kindness.” “We cherish our friendship with him and will dedicate the ongoing success of our partnership with SMBC to his memory.”

Ohta often used the phrase “Banking is a GDP business” during interviews, implying that the company’s fortunes are tied to the economic growth of home countries.

For this purpose, Sumitomo Mitsui chose four Asian countries – Indonesia, India, Vietnam and the Philippines as focus markets. The bank invested billions of dollars across the region under his watch as domestic growth opportunities diminished due to the country’s slow economic expansion and deflation.

A former American football player in college, Ohta was known in the industry for his outspokenness and easy-going character. He broke this tradition for employees by introducing a more casual office dress code and encouraging young employees to establish in-house startups.

That legacy will endure, according to Toyoaki Sameshima, an analyst at SBI Securities Co. in Tokyo.

“He was a straight-talking guy,” Sameshima said. “Ohta’s policy will be continued by his successor.”

Ohta was among the first Japanese bank executives to publicly voice the need to prepare for opportunities posed by rising interest rates. With inflation rising in Japan, bank shares are rising on hopes that the central bank may soon end its seven-year negative interest rate policy.

Sumitomo Mitsui shares have risen 42% this year and more than 90% since Ohta became CEO in April 2019. The stock rose 2.1% in Tokyo on Monday, in line with peers.

The earnings outlook contributed to the profit, along with gains from its main rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui this month raised its net income forecast for the year ending in March to 920 billion yen ($6.2 billion), which would be a record. The bank also disclosed plans to spend up to 150 billion yen on stock repurchases.

The Japanese Bankers Association said Ohta’s loss was extremely regrettable. “As a top manager of one of our largest financial groups, he has been actively working for the success of the financial industry,” lobby group Chairman Masahiko Kato, who is also CEO of Mizuho Bank, said in a statement. Were.”

One blow to Ohta’s watch was an investigation into block trading at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., the group’s investment banking arm. The entity was found guilty of market manipulation earlier this year and some former executives are on trial. Ohta took a pay cut for six months.

Meanwhile, Ohta made progress in boosting the bank’s digital efforts. He strengthened his alliance with SBI Holdings Inc. by taking a stake in the operator of Japan’s largest online brokerage in a bid to woo young, tech-savvy customers.

In March, Sumitomo Mitsui launched an all-in-one mobile app to attract users with reward programs. Ohta said at the time, once Japan’s interest rates start rising, the bank’s scale and its deposits will provide a big advantage for its profits.

“They took a step ahead of rivals with the Olive app to court deposits and customers,” Sameshima said. “He had foresight.”

