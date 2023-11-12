The development of Web3 technology takes individuals’ interest in blockchain technology to the next level. The fame of blockchain technology is not going to subside and is expected to explode further in the near future. There are many platforms built on blockchain technology and Sui is one of them. Blockchain aims to solve the issues associated with Web3, primarily reducing execution latency and increasing speed and security.

What makes Sui Blockchain Platform different from other platforms? Let’s highlight the unique features of the needle platform.

What is Sui Blockchain (SUI)?

Needle is emerging as one of the leading topics in the crypto world. With a brilliant team and groundbreaking technologies, Layer-1 Blockchain technology is all set to write history in the land of cryptocurrency.

Ivan Cheng, co-founder and CEO of Mysten Labs, is behind the Sui blockchain. The platform was introduced on May 3, 2023, along with the network’s native token, SUI. The permissionless, proof-of-stake (PoS) powered network was launched to provide instant settlement and the highest output. The platform also aims to power the next generation of latency-sensitive decentralized applications.

Furthermore, the entire network has been developed keeping in mind three types of communities including users, validators, and token holders.

Sui Blockchain Landscape

With the most robust and developed ecosystem, Sui Blockchain Technology stands out in the competitive world. The platform offers a wide range of solutions including Sui Explorer, Sui Wallet and Storage Funds.

Suis Explorer or Suiscan is a native explorer, introduced in August 2022, streaming as one of the trusted Glassy tools in the crypto space. Maintaining and updating on-chain data, and debugging and auditing smart contracts are Suiscan’s main accounts. Sui Wallet, on the other hand, is an open-source Chrome extension that allows users to store and manage assets.

Sui Wallet features include interaction with various DApps and storage of NFTs.

Another core component of the Sui ecosystem is the storage fund, which is primarily designed to maintain inflows and outflows as well as redistribute gas fees to validators.

Full Functioning of Needle Platform

The functioning of Sui Blockchain Technology mainly ensures low cost of transactions as well as quick transactions. However the overall functioning of Sui platform is based on three pillars which are parallel transaction execution, MOVE language and Sui consensus engine.

The Needle Move programming language is primarily responsible for developing smart contracts using Rust, one of the most popular programming languages. The language also led to the development and implementation of various projects and platforms on top of Needle.

Parallel transaction execution, on the other hand, is one of Sui’s outstanding innovations. This mechanism helps the Needle Network to verify and approve transactions in parallel. Another factor on which the operation of Sui blockchain technology depends is the Sui consensus engine Narwhal which is included in the Sui environment mainly to reduce latency issues. Reading data properly without any interruption helps in system data arrangement.

Understanding SUI Token and How to Buy It?

SUI, the utility token of the Sui blockchain, holds multiple use cases including staking, payment fees, governance, and assets. The total supply of SUI is 10 billion and the circulating supply is 965,577,711 million SUI.

5 easy steps can help you become a SUI holder

Setting up a digital wallet that supports SUI tokens is the initial step and helps maintain a high level of security. The second step is to choose a compatible exchange, create an account on it, and verify it to make further purchases.

Selecting a reputable crypto exchange that supports SUI tokens and transaction fees will help make the purchasing process more efficient. The most common platforms to look at are Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitfinex.

Fraudulent access to an account on the chosen platform, while meeting KYC or Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements. Once the account is verified the next step is to deposit funds into the account. Deposits can be made by bank transfer, online payment modes like PayPal or using any credit or debit card accepted by the respective platform. Placing an order for SUI tokens is the final step in the process.

You can transfer purchased tokens to other wallets that support the corresponding token. Some common wallets include Suite Wallet, OKEx Wallet, Trust Wallet, Glass Wallet or Ethos Wallet.

conclusion

Sui Network has the potential to become a leading player in the crypto world, providing investors with a unique opportunity to enter the crypto sector. The native token of the platform is used for a variety of purposes, including SUI, staking, asset management, fee payments, and governance. Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitfinex are some of the exchanges that support the SUI token and are expected to reach new heights soon.

questions to ask

What makes Sui Blockchain unique?

On-chain storage, horizontal scaling, and a ledger for every single transaction make the platform unique. Sui Explorer, Sui Wallet and Storage Fund are the main players.

What makes Sui Network blockchain more secure?

The default Needle consensus engine makes the Narwhal platform more secure. The mechanism simply ensures that the data submitted to the engine is available, that the data is organized in a readable manner.

How to buy SUI using PayPal?

US customers are able to purchase SUI tokens using PayPal. Customers outside the US can purchase tokens using other payment methods. Also, the availability of transactions depends on the region.

Andrew is a blockchain developer who developed an interest in cryptocurrencies during his post-graduation. He is a keen observer of details and shares his passion for writing as well as being a developer. His backend knowledge of blockchain helps him give a unique perspective to his writing

