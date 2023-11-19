The skyrocketing prices of sugar have left Ishaq Abdulrahim with few options. An increase in the price of bread would mean a decline in sales, so a Nigerian baker decided to halve his production.

For many other bakers who were struggling to stay on the job while enduring the high costs of fuel and flour, stratospheric sugar prices proved to be the last straw, and they closed for good.

Sugar is needed to make bread, the staple food for Nigeria’s 210 million people, and it provides a cheap source of calories for many who are struggling to put food on the table. Soaring sugar prices – up 55% in two months – means fewer bakers and less bread.

“This is a very serious situation,” Abdulrahim said.

Worldwide sugar is trading at its highest prices since 2011, mainly due to reduced global supply after unusually dry weather caused crop losses in India and Thailand, the world’s second and third largest exporters.

It is the latest blow to developing countries that are already struggling with shortages of staple foods such as rice and restrictions on food trade, which have led to food inflation. All of this contributes to food insecurity due to the combined effects of the naturally occurring climate phenomenon El Niño, the war in Ukraine, and weak currencies. Rich Western countries can afford the higher costs, but poorer countries are struggling.

Fabio Palmieri said the UN Food and Agriculture Organization is predicting a 2% decline in global sugar production in the 2023–24 season compared to the previous year, leading to a loss of about 3.5 million metric tons (3.8 million US tons). . , an FAO global commodity markets researcher. Sugar is increasingly being used for biofuels such as ethanol, so global sugar reserves are at their lowest since 2009.

Brazil is the largest exporter of sugar, but its production will help cover the shortfall only as late as 2024. Until then, import-dependent countries – such as most of sub-Saharan Africa – will remain vulnerable.

For example, Nigeria buys 98% of its raw sugar from other countries. In 2021, it banned imports of refined sugar, contrary to plans to build domestic sugar processing, and announced a $73 million project to expand sugar infrastructure. But those are long-term strategies. Abuja traders like Abba Usman are now facing problems.

The same 50 kilogram (110 lb) bag of sugar that Osman had bought for $66 a week earlier is now worth $81. As prices are increasing, his customers are decreasing.

“The prices keep increasing every day and we don’t know why,” Osman said.

This is partly due to El Nino, a natural phenomenon that alters global weather patterns and can cause extreme weather conditions ranging from drought to floods. Scientists believe climate change is making El Nino stronger.

India suffered its worst drought in August in more than a century, and crops in the western state of Maharashtra, which accounts for more than a third of its sugarcane production, were ruined during the crucial growing phase.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association, India’s sugar production is likely to decline by 8% this year. The world’s most populous country is also the largest consumer of sugar and is now banning sugar exports.

In Thailand, the impact of El Nino at the beginning of the growing season changed not only the quantity but also the quality of the crop, said Naradhip Anantsuk, leader of the Thailand Sugar Planters Association. They expect only 76 million metric tons (84 million US tons) of sugarcane to be milled in the 2024 crop season, compared to 93 million metric tons (103 million US tons) this year.

A report from the US Department of Agriculture predicts a 15% decline in production in Thailand in October.

Thailand reversed sugar price hikes within days, imposing price controls for the first time since 2018. Anantsuk said this would discourage farmers from growing sugar by limiting their income.

“This is like stopping the industry from growing, stopping open competition,” he said.

Wholesale prices were allowed to rise to help farmers cope with higher costs – partly due to government demands that they not burn their fields, making harvesting cheaper but also blanketing much of Thailand with heavy smog. Gets covered in.

Looking ahead, Brazil’s crop is projected to be 20% larger than last year, said Kelly Goughry, a senior research analyst at agricultural data and analytics firm Grow Intelligence. But since the country is in the southern hemisphere, the boost to global supplies won’t arrive until March.

According to the USDA, this is due to favorable weather in Brazil earlier this year as well as an increase in sugarcane planted areas.

The next few months are of greatest concern, said FAO’s Palmeri. Population growth and increasing sugar consumption will put further pressure on sugar reserves, he said.

According to USDA data, the world now has less than 68 days of sugar reserves to meet its needs, compared to 106 days when 2020 began its decline.

“This is the lowest level since 2010,” said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Indonesia – the biggest sugar importer last year – has cut imports and No. 2 importer China was forced to release sugar from its stocks to offset higher prices domestically for the first time in six years, according to the USDA. , said Palmeri.

For some countries, importing more expensive sugar depletes reserves of foreign currencies such as dollars and euros, which are also needed to pay for oil and other vital commodities, said El Mamoun Amrouk, an FAO economist.

Kenya is also included in this. Once self-sufficient in sugar, it now imports 200,000 metric tons (110,000 US tons) per year from a regional trading block. In 2021, the government limited imports to protect local farmers from foreign competition, but it reversed that decision after inadequate rainfall and mismanagement led to low harvests.

Sugar milled volumes in Kenya declined steadily from June to August. To compensate, monthly imports doubled from September to October. Meanwhile, the price of a 50-kilogram (110-pound) bag of local sugar has doubled to $60, shopkeeper Joseph Curaru said.

In Africa’s largest economy, the Nigerian bakers’ struggle is a microcosm of the external impact of rising food and fuel costs and high sugar prices as ubiquitous as they are. Many bakeries in Abuja use sugar to sweeten cakes and feed the yeast that makes bread rise.

Bread is often the only food that poor families can afford. When bakers raise bread prices, as they did by 15% earlier this year, some people go hungry.

President of the Nigerian Bakers Association, Mansur Umar, said not bearing the burden of high costs is not an option.

“There is no way you can buy high and sell low,” he said.

Ghoshal reported from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. AP journalists Jintamas Saksornchai in Bangkok; Evelyn Musambi in Nairobi, Kenya; And Courtney Bonnell in London contributed to this report.

