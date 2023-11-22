Sudden surge in vacancies in tech market

This is a change from last quarter when many tech markets reported declines in vacancies.

Changing working conditions and companies being forced to manage their real estate have taken a huge toll on office valuations and rents. But what’s happening with tech office usage, especially in the wake of the Biden administration Tech Hub Strategy/?

A common view of all office properties is difficult. CRED iQ reviewed 190 valuations of prime assets Special servicing will be conducted across all asset classes for the first half of 2023 to determine the impact of current market conditions on asset values. The collective assessment in the office saw a decline of 48.7%.

Moody’s Analytics CRE Found CMBS is struggling with loan repayments, “~$755mm of CMBS office loans reached their fully extended maturities in the month of September, the lowest number since April,” they wrote. “The payout rate of these maturities, though better than July and August, is still a modest 11.1%. The YTD payout rate fell slightly to 31.2%. Half of the loans failing to make payments on maturity in 2023 have managed to secure extensions from special servicers.

But those are collective averages. Moody’s recently took a look at performance in technical markets, Where strength – or possibly weakness – can have a huge impact.

“The third quarter offered a turnaround in the tech market, a sharp contrast to the previous quarter’s significant vacancy decline in emerging markets,” wrote Moody’s data scientist David Caputo. “This quarter, traditional tech markets, emerging markets and the national average all moved in harmony, each experiencing a 30 bps increase in vacancies.”

Traditional tech markets San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Austin saw vacancy increases of 140, 120 and 100 basis points, respectively. Emerging tech markets Nashville and Greenville were up 170 and 100 basis points, respectively. In the second quarter, Nashville saw an improvement of 320 basis points and Greenville saw an improvement of 80 basis points.

Overall rental trends are going in two directions. Emerging markets saw growth of 0.6% in the third quarter; Established markets saw a decline of -0.1%. The overall national market rose 0.1%.

“As expected, the top-performing metros were primarily emerging markets, with three of the top four being Miami (1.2%), San Bernardino (0.6%), and Norfolk (0.5%),” Caputo wrote. “The top-performing established tech markets include Colorado Springs (0.7%), Atlanta (0.4%), and Dallas (0.4%).

The White House Regional Tech Hub and Strategy Development grant, Caputo said, “covers our five established tech markets (Dallas, Baltimore, Denver, Chicago, Seattle) and our three emerging markets (Miami, Greenville, Buffalo) Is.” 2023 Tech Hub at Designies. Additionally, three of our metros have received Strategy Growth grants, including traditional tech metro Dallas and emerging markets Salt Lake City and San Bernardino.

It is not surprising that more traditional tech locations gained hub status. As the White House wrote when announcing the hub selection, “For too long, economic growth and opportunity has been concentrated in a few cities on the coasts. The Tech Hub Award winners were chosen to represent the entire diversity of America, selected from more than 370 applications spanning 49 states and four territories.

Source: www.globest.com