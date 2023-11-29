(Bloomberg) — For years, Adrian Cheng had all the makings of a third-generation scion preparing to lead one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest clans into a new era. He linked his property projects to art, spruced up Tsim Sha Tsui’s waterfront as a cultural district and invested in digital tokens.

This month, his succession status in the $26 billion family empire came into doubt after his father Henry Cheng said the group was still looking for a successor.

“I am still looking but I think it is not so easy to identify such a person,” he said in a television interview, adding that the family has a wide range of operations and qualified “members in charge of each business area.” Could be.” If there is no suitable family member, we can hire from outside.”

The revelation of Hong Kong’s third-richest man raised eyebrows in a city that is all too familiar with succession battles that often play out in public and sometimes even reach court. Former casino baron Stanley Ho and property tycoon Lo Ying Shek are just two examples.

Henry’s comments may mean that he expects each member of the family to lead a particular section, but not necessarily choose a single leader for the entire business, said the Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Economics at the University of Hong Kong. said Winnie Peng, director of the Family Office. Science and Technology. It’s often a process to evolve from a family business to a business family, he said.

“When families are planning succession, there can be potential sibling rivalry,” Peng said. “It’s something they have to be really careful about.” But this problem can be avoided if family members are harmonious and share similar values, he said.

Adding to the intrigue, Henry’s close associates did not share details of the interview with his children on family-backed HOY TV before it aired, the people familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity because the matter is private. A spokesperson said, without giving further details, that Adrian was aware of the interview and its content before it was broadcast.

It was widely expected that Adrian, a 44-year-old Harvard University graduate, would take over leadership of the family empire from his father.

Adrian is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the family’s flagship property business, New World Development Company; Henry’s daughter, Sonia Cheng, 43, manages Rosewood Hotel and Chow Tai Fook Jewelery Group Ltd; And Henry, 76, along with other relatives, control Cheng’s unlisted family investment vehicle, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd. Chow Tai Fook Enterprises holds major stakes in the clan’s main businesses, controlling New World and Rosewood.

As recently as 2020, Adrian’s representatives were distributing a bio describing him as “the heir to New World Development and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and the third-generation leader of the $20.7 billion empire.” Around the same period Sonia identified herself as Rosewood’s chief executive officer.

Asked about her father’s comments during the earnings briefing, Sonia — who is also a Harvard graduate — said her role at the jeweler provides a clear division of work within the company, and all family members share in the firm’s profits. Let’s work together for. Conroy Cheng, Sonia’s cousin and vice president of the jeweler, said, “There is no such thing,” when asked about the possibility of a family feud. New World declined to comment. Chow Tai Fook Enterprises did not respond to a request for comment.

The patriarch’s words matter in the succession process that may begin soon, especially in a society that traditionally favors the eldest son.

Henry took over the business from his father Cheng Yu-tung, who built a group of shopping malls, casinos, hotels and jewelery stores in Hong Kong and mainland China. The group has stakes in major properties in Hong Kong ranging from the New World Tower to the Victoria Dockside complex.

The vast empire has amassed wealth for Henry, who has a net worth of approximately $21 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Under Adrian, New World has expanded aggressively in China and is working on two of the largest retail developments in Hong Kong, including a $2.6 billion mall-office complex next to the airport.

This strategy has come at a cost for the new world, with interest rates rising as its debt burden increases. The company’s net debt to equity stood at 94% at the end of June, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. This compares with rivals Henderson Land Development Co’s 42% and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd’s 18%.

“New World’s leverage is particularly high so there are more concerns for the company,” said Patrick Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Companies like New World are particularly vulnerable “when market sentiment is not good,” he said.

New World’s stock has fallen 47% this year to a 20-year low, compared with a 14% decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The developer’s $1.3 billion perpetual bonds sold in 2019 traded at just 51 cents on the dollar.

This also came as the Cheng family investment vehicle stepped in to reduce the builder’s debt burden. Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited recently purchased the majority shares of NWS Holdings Limited, a manufacturing subsidiary for New World, for $2.8 billion.

China’s property meltdown represents another headwind for New World and Adrian. Its contracted sales from homes in the mainland accounted for almost two-thirds of total sales in the 12 months to June. By contrast, billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings Ltd. has seen its revenue from mainland China drop to just 11%.

“Addressing the challenging macro business environment is very important for both New World and Adrian Cheng,” said Vincent Lam, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based VL Asset Management. “If he can resolve the difficulties, it will strengthen his position and future as a business leader.”

Adrian’s Gambit

Adrian is certainly moving forward, modernizing his retail empire at a time when traditional malls are under siege. Their vision includes making their flagship K11 malls into premium destinations with arts and culture. He’s bringing Louis Vuitton’s first fashion show to Hong Kong this month, and will unveil Asia’s largest MoMA design store.

The company said foot traffic at their crown jewel K11 MUSEA increased by 67% in this first half and mall sales increased by 84%.

Adrian’s argument is that the future of retail isn’t just about selling stuff, it’s about experiences, especially for the deep-pocketed consumers he’s chasing. The company’s top customers, who spend more than HK$300,000 a year, contributed HK$1.1 billion in sales last fiscal year and tripled consumption from pre-pandemic levels, according to a spokesperson.

And to underline their legitimacy beyond overseeing friends and family money, Adrian’s private investment arm, C Capital, raised more than $250 million for its Private Equity Fund III to back emerging consumer and technology firms.

New World is also selling assets to raise cash and reducing debt, making debt reduction a priority, Chief Financial Officer Edward Lau said in an interview.

The company plans to dispose of HK$6 billion in non-core assets in the fiscal year to June, after selling HK$38 billion over the past three years. It will also seek a joint venture to develop its 15 million sq ft of land in Hong Kong’s northern metropolis to reduce costs, while some plots may also be available for sale. It announced plans on November 23 to spend up to $600 million to buy back seven of its dollar bonds.

“When there is market volatility, whether it’s related to our company or not, we will buy more,” Lau said.

Still, all the challenges Adrian faces are giving weight to his father’s comments about succession in a family where multiple siblings play active roles.

Sonia heads both the hotel business and the publicly traded jewelery unit, whose market value is three times that of New World.

His brothers Brian and Christopher serve as executive directors of NWS Holdings, the family’s infrastructure arm. Brian also sits on the board of New World. He also has two step brothers. Henry’s nephew, Patrick Tsang, serves as chief executive officer of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

“I think it’s really very encouraging to have other siblings besides Adrian Cheng,” Peng said, referring to Henry’s comments. “They would feel better if the father was inclusive enough to encourage them to join the family business,” he said.

–With assistance from Vincy Chan, Alice Huang and Venus Feng.

