Successful side hustle leads to $225M auto design business entrepreneur

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Tom Humble, CXO and Founder of ECD Automotive Design, which specializes in “building the finest custom Land Rover Defenders in the USA.”

Image Credit: Courtesy of ECD Automotive Design

What were you doing before you started your side hustle, which eventually turned into ECD Auto Design?

I have a background in the automotive industry, I focus primarily on custom vehicle design and manufacturing. I gained valuable experience and knowledge in this field, which ultimately inspired me to start my own venture.

Why does entrepreneurship appeal to you?

Entrepreneurship appealed to me because it allowed me to bring my passion for custom vehicle design to life. I wanted the creative freedom to create something unique, push boundaries, and provide exceptional products and experiences to my customers. The prospect of building a business that combined my love for automobiles, luxury and travel was a compelling motivator.

When did you start your side and where did you get the inspiration from?

ECD Auto Design was established in 2013. The inspiration came from a deep appreciation for the Land Rover Defenders and a desire to preserve their iconic design while enhancing their performance and functionality. I wanted to bridge the gap between classic and modern by offering fully restored and modified Defenders that combined nostalgia with modern features and quality.

What were the first steps you took to get your cause off the ground?

In the beginning, we started small, working out of the garage. The initial steps included assembling a talented team of craftsmen and technicians who shared our passion and vision. We also focused on building a reputation for quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and excellent customer service, which were important in establishing trust and attracting customers.

Image Credit: Courtesy of ECD Automotive Design

What were the biggest challenges you faced while building your team and how did you overcome them?

The creation of the ECD presented its fair share of challenges. One of the most important challenges was to secure the resources needed for development. To address this, we gradually reinvested profits into the business, secured strategic partnerships and leveraged our reputation to attract investment. Additionally, scaling our operations while maintaining quality was a constant balancing act, but our dedicated team played a vital role in overcoming these challenges.

How long did it take you to start seeing consistent monthly revenue, and at what point did the side hustle income exceed that of your full-time job?

It took some time to build a consistent revenue stream, because we focused on quality and reputation rather than rapid growth. However, within a few years our revenues began to grow steadily. ECD’s income exceeded my previous full-time job’s income within the first five years, reflecting the growing demand for our customized vehicles and dedication to providing excellence.

You have turned your business into a full-time business with a valuation of $225 million. What were the key strategies that made this possible?

Several key strategies contributed to our success. We prioritize innovation by staying ahead of industry trends and adopting modern technology. We expanded our product lineup to include other classic vehicles like the Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic and Jaguar E-Type, diversifying our offerings. Additionally, the move into electrification of classic vehicles was a pioneering move that differentiated us in the market. Ultimately, maintaining a focus on the luxury and travel segments helped us meet the specific needs and desires of our customers.

Image Credit: Courtesy of ECD Automotive Design

What is your best advice for other side entrepreneurs who hope to turn their ventures into successful full-time businesses?

My advice is to start with a clear vision and genuine passion for what you do. Remain committed to providing exceptional quality and customer experience, as your reputation will be a key driver of success. Be open to innovation, adapt to changing market dynamics and don’t be afraid to take calculated risks. Building a strong and dedicated team is also important; Surround yourself with individuals who share your vision and can help you navigate the challenges of growth. Finally, always keep an eye on your core values ​​and the unique value proposition that differentiates your enterprise.

