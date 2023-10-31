Successful businesses prepare differently for disruptions

In an environment of increased uncertainty, more businesses are finding that managing risk is no longer an option; But it is a vital part of a strong business strategy if they want to survive and grow seamlessly.

Mention the word disruption and recent pandemics, severe weather events and cyberattacks immediately come to mind, but individual events can also adversely impact business operations.

Especially for small businesses and entrepreneurs, there is rarely a clear line between personal and professional. In fact, usually the opposite prevails.

For example, take the case of a successful couple – who have owned a retail store for 13 years. Hit hard during the pandemic, both fell ill; His business operations came to a halt, resulting in non-payment of creditors. With no plan and no one with the direction or ability to run the business without them, the couple missed several payments putting the business’s financial condition in jeopardy. Even though the couple recovered, their business did not.

Without the right security measures, any major disruption in a business owner’s personal life can have a tremendous impact on their performance and business operations. Needless to say, the subsequent impact on the network of people who rely on the business – employees, customers and other key stakeholders.

For a business owner dealing with a disruption, the anxiety and lack of control caused by uncertainty can be devastating to both the individual and the business.

importance of time

However, correct, timely preparation can minimize the negative impact of unplanned disruptions on a business, allowing it to grow seamlessly. Whether the disruption is a cyberattack, severe weather or unexpected illness; Having the right contingency plan can prevent a business from going sideways.

Proactively anticipating unexpected events and creating a plan to respond can be a critical action that protects people, operations, and profits when disruption occurs.

This type of contingency planning for a business usually takes the form of a business continuity plan (BCP).

Business continuity plans prepare businesses to respond to a wide range of disruptions – from cyber attacks to natural disasters to staffing issues within the business (for example the sudden exit of a key employee).

Studies indicate that business continuity plans work. The 2022 annual Business Continuity Study by the Disaster Recovery Journal found that organizations with a BCP were able to recover from disruptions an average of 25% faster than organizations without a plan.

Business continuity plans minimize disruptions, improve resiliency and improve recovery time after disruption. Some institutions like banks and hospitals are required to have business continuity plans. There is a reason for this.

The middle of a disruption, when emotions run high, is usually not the best time to implement a plan or think about the finer details of keeping a business running.

Sometimes, the survival of a business depends on the speed of appropriate response. The best time to make these types of decisions is usually well in advance of any potentially disruptive event.

Regardless of the size of the business, once people become dependent on the income of that business, it is a prudent and strategically good approach to have a business continuity plan.

In the case of small business, this contingency plan should be shared with the spouse, family member, office manager and generally provide peace of mind that business operations can continue even in a crisis.

What’s in a business continuity plan?

A robust business continuity plan has guidelines and processes documented in one place to guide a business in confidently responding and quickly recovering from a disruptive event. It provides details on how to continue or resume business operations.

While not exhaustive, a solid business continuity plan should address:

Governance: Who to contact in case of crisis. This covers key stakeholders including business continuity team members and how to contact them;

Access and documentation: Where to get important information quickly. This includes the location of key documents, assets and partners;

Operations: How to continue operations. It includes important tasks and their solutions after business impact analysis; communication plan; Training approaches and useful information for maintaining key relationships.

No conversation about risk would be complete without discussing the role of insurance. Insurance also plays a major role in reducing risk. Although it is a key component of a business’s risk management strategy, it should not be the only component.

Insurance provides payment only when certain factors are met that prove eligibility for claim payment. It is important for businesses of all sizes to have the right type of insurance in the right amount to make the coverage effective.

With the increase in frequency and severity of unplanned disruptions, mitigating risk is no longer an option for businesses. By preparing for uncertainty with business continuity plans with the right type and amount of insurance, businesses are increasing their chances of survival.

