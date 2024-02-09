Success of ‘universal memory’ brings next generation computers one step closer to major speed boost

Universal computer memory that is both super-fast and energy efficient is one step closer to reality after scientists created an “extremely” stable prototype using an entirely new material.

The new material, called “GST467”, consisting of germanium, antimony and terbium, was used as a repeating layer in a stacked-layer structure, known as a superlattice, and it Could pave the way for universal memory that could replace both short- and long-term memory. long term storage. It could also be faster, cheaper and less power-intensive, scientists said in a study published Jan. 22 in the journal Nature. Nature ,

Computers today use short-term memory, such as random access memory (RAM), and long-term flash memory – such as solid-state drives (SSD) or hard drives – for different purposes. RAM is fast but it requires a substantial amount of physical space and a constant power supply, which means its data disappears when the computer is turned off. Flash memory, on the other hand, retains data without requiring power and is much denser, but it is slower than ram Upon transferring your stored data to the processor.

Several technical barriers remain before a universal memory that combines the speed of RAM and the long-term memory of flash storage is commercially viable. But this prototype is as close as anyone has ever come, the scientists wrote in their paper.

According to the study, the new prototype is a form of phase-change memory (PCM) that creates one and zero of computer data when switching between high- and low-resistance states on a glass-like material. When the material in PCM crystallizes—which represents “one”—it releases large amounts of energy and has a low resistance. It has high resistance and absorbs the same amount of energy when it melts – which represents “void”.

According to the researchers, GST467 is an ideal candidate for use in PCM because it offers higher crystallization and lower melting temperatures than other alternatives, which are also made of antimony, terbium, and germanium, but with different proportions and crystal structures. Are in.

In the new study, the team designed and tested hundreds of working memory devices of various sizes, incorporating GST467 as one layer in a stack of sandwich layers of different compositions. They then conducted extensive electrical measurements and benchmarking tests to see how the material performed.

The researchers found that the GST467 memory devices achieved faster speeds while consuming very little power – with heat confined to the material. They also reported that it could theoretically retain data for more than 10 years – even at temperatures above 248 degrees Fahrenheit (120 degrees Celsius). This “goes beyond the basic trade-offs for PCM technology” and leads to “improved device performance,” the scientists said.

He said the material improves not just a single metric, such as endurance or speed, but multiple metrics simultaneously. He described it as “the most realistic and industry-friendly thing we’ve ever made”, saying it was an important step towards universal memory.

New study reveals a potentially game-changing approach to universal memory. One of the best alternative universal memory candidates ultraram – a technology based on a research project that emerged from Lancaster University in the UK but this approach uses a different mechanism to retain information: unlike flash and RAM, which are silicon-based, UltraRAM elements use semiconductors made from does Group III and V In periodic table of elements ,

The new device may be a better candidate because ULTRARAM requires 2.5 volts to operate, while the new prototype requires 0.7 volts, the co-authors asir khan a doctoral student at Stanford told Live Science. ULTRARAM also uses a toxic compound – indium arsenide.

Although ULTRARAM is very close to commercialization, the authors of the new study claimed that their new prototype would be easy to incorporate into existing semiconductor manufacturing methods. This is due to the relatively low temperatures required to create a functioning device.

“The next important step is to engage industry partners to help scale this up in a cost-effective manner,” said the study’s co-author. eric pop a professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University told Live Science. “That’s the only way it can be incorporated into consumer devices – if it can be manufactured at a low enough cost.”

