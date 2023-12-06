Success in tooth decay treatment can replace root canals.

[Dec. 5, 2023: JD Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

A breakthrough may be on the horizon that could save countless patients the anxiety-inducing sounds of a dental drill and the hassle of root canal treatments. Researchers are investigating a new approach to tackling advanced tooth decay, which is potentially making the practice of specialist dentists obsolete.

This groundbreaking method involves the application of molecules called resolvins, which demonstrate a remarkable ability to regenerate damaged dental pulp. The implications of this discovery are far-reaching, providing hope for a future where lengthy and often scary root canal procedures may become a thing of the past.

The research, published in the Journal of Dental Research, highlights a potential game-changer in the field of dentistry. This pioneering investigation is led by Thomas Van Dyke, study co-author and vice chair of the Center for Clinical and Translational Research at ADA Forsyth. He stressed the importance of this breakthrough, particularly in addressing a common oral health issue known as pulpitis – inflammation of the dental pulp.

“Pulpitis is a very common oral health disease that can become a serious health condition if not treated properly,” Van Dyke said. This condition, characterized by inflammation within the dental pulp, poses a significant threat to the health and comfort of patients. Pulpitis often arises due to holes, cracks or other injuries in the teeth, with potential infection capable of threatening the vitality of the dental pulp and causing unbearable pain.

Traditionally, root canal treatment is used to deal with infection within the pulp of the tooth. These procedures require careful removal of infected tissue, with the resulting void filled with biocompatible material.

While effective, root canal therapy has its limitations, as Van Dyke explained, “Root canal therapy (RCT) is effective, but it has some problems because you are removing a significant portion of the dentin, and the tooth dries out. That causes major problems. There is a risk of fracture down the road. Our goal is to come up with a method of reviving the pulp, rather than filling the root canal with inert material.”

At the heart of this innovative approach lies a group of molecules called resolvins, with a particular focus on resolvin E1 (RvE1). Resolvins belong to a broader class known as specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs), which play an important role in controlling excessive inflammation resulting from infections and diseases.

Research findings indicate that when RVE1 is applied directly to infected or damaged dental pulp, it exhibits remarkable regenerative properties, especially when the pulp is still viable. However, in cases where the dental pulp has become severely infected or dead, RvE1 cannot induce regeneration, but exhibits effectiveness in slowing the rate of infection and reducing inflammation.

E-series resolvins are produced by converting the ω-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) into 18-(R)-hydroxy eicosapentaenoic acid (18R-HPEPE) or 18-(S)-hydroxy eicosapentaenoic acid (18S- Are. HPVE) by aspirin-acetylated COX-2. Resolvin E1 (RvE1), RvE2, 18S-RvE1, and 18S-RvE2 are then produced in the neutrophil by the action of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LO). (Credit: Comparative Biology of the Normal Lung)

“In infected pulp exposed to the oral environment for 24 hours, RVE1 suppressed inflammatory infiltration, reduced bacterial invasion into the root canal, and prevented the development of apical periodontitis,” the researchers report in their paper. Whereas its pre-regenerative effect was limited.”

It is important to note that the study was conducted using rats as subjects rather than human patients. Therefore, further research and clinical trials will be needed to determine whether RVE1 has similar regenerative effects in humans and whether it is safe for use in dental procedures. Nevertheless, this unprecedented discovery has generated considerable excitement among scientists and dental professionals, who see the potential for transformative change in the field of dentistry and beyond.

“The application of RvE1 to dental pulp promotes the formation of the type of stem cells that can differentiate into dentin (tooth), bone, cartilage or fat. This technology has great potential for the field of regenerative medicine beyond dental tissues. Van Dyke said. In fact, the implications extend far beyond dentistry, as this regenerative approach can be applied to bone growth and repair in different parts of the body.

Although there is still much work to be done before this innovative treatment becomes a widespread reality, the promise it holds to revolutionize dental care and regenerative medicine is undeniable. For those who have endured the discomfort and anxiety associated with traditional root canal procedures, the possibility of a less invasive and more effective alternative is a ray of hope. The future of dentistry is undoubtedly bright because of Resolvin’s ability to reshape the way we approach dental health and regenerative medicine.

