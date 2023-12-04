Success at Great British Entrepreneur Awards for Cwmbran firm

Recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in the world of entrepreneurship, The Elica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards received over 5,000 applications this year alone. The awards are judged by a panel of some of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, including the founders of Specsavers, Poundland and Innocent.

Laura Waters said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It has been an incredible journey since we first conceived the idea for our product in 2011, and this achievement is a testament to our team’s efforts in creating our own kid-friendly sunscreen applicator. “Highlights hard work. An award-winning business.”

Kelly Espeland said: “It is truly an honor to be recognized amongst such innovative UK companies. We hope this helps us further our mission of making sun protection fun and easy for families in the UK, US and beyond. “It will help in spreading it.”

The judges said they were “highly impressed with Solar Buddies. They recognized that solving a real customer problem is a dream for entrepreneurs, and the Solar Buddies team has successfully done so. The judges impressed the business with its current product Acknowledged significant global growth potential. They expressed eagerness to see growth of revenue streams through diversification or ancillary products and to learn more about the product’s sustainability credentials.

Solar Buddies is an innovative sunscreen applicator designed to make the process of applying sunscreen fun and efficient for kids and parents. Since launching their product, it has become a viral sensation with influencers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and it was featured on the 2023 season of Dragons’ Den, alongside business titans Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones. An investment of £80,000 was received from.

Kelly and Laura also jointly won the Business Person of the Year award at the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2023.

