Subway is forcing franchises to sell discounted sandwiches as FTC wants $10B sale of fast-food giant: Sources

Subway will force its franchisees to sell discounted sandwiches even as they struggle to survive — and the new mandate could give additional ammunition to federal regulators already cracking down on the fast-food chain's nearly $10 billion in sales.

The family-owned company — which in August agreed to be sold to private equity firm Roark Capital, backers of Arby's, Dunkin' Brands and Jimmy John's — will demand that all of its approximately 19,000 outposts begin offering digital coupons and promotions starting Dec. 28, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

In the past, promotions like Subway’s famous $5-foot-long deal were optional – many franchisees refused to participate.

Making them mandatory could undermine Subway CEO John Chidsey’s argument that all store operators are independent as the Federal Trade Commission ramps up its antitrust investigation, experts said.

“It’s hard to say this is the time when Subway is deciding to do this,” Georgetown Law professor David Vladeck, former director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, told The Post.

Many Subway franchises do not want to honor price-cutting coupons. getty images

Vladeck said if he were reviewing this deal this new order would certainly cause him to raise a few eyebrows, if not more.

“There may be an economic justification but it’s hard to justify a requirement,” said Vladeck, who ran the consumer protection bureau from 2009 to 2012.

Seth Bloom, former general counsel of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, also objected to Subway’s order.

“If consumers widely use these coupons, forcing franchisees to accept them could make a difference,” Bloom told The Post.

Subway wants more customers in its restaurants as traffic declined in the third quarter and October. getty images

Subway declined to comment on the change in strategy.

Chidsey tried to address antitrust concerns immediately after accepting Roark’s $9 billion bid, plus an additional $600 million if Subway met certain financial goals over two to three years.

“The great thing about franchising is that franchisees set their own prices and consumers turn to all types of quick service restaurant brands,” Chidsey told CNBC in an interview on Sept. 7.

“They’re independent contractors,” he said. “They hire, they set the price.”

Last month, the FTC launched a full investigation of the proposed merger, finding that Subway could be a direct competitor with some of Roark’s chains, notably Arby’s.

The FTC is concerned that Arby’s could become a direct competitor of Subway, complicating the proposed merger. AFP via Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has also opposed the deal.

He posted on social media site on 26 November

Many franchises have balked at the impending mandate.

He says that due to very low margins, he is already having trouble making ends meet.

“It costs me $7 to make a turkey sandwich when you include labor and rent,” a multi-store Subway operator told The Post. “So I make a profit of $2 to $3.”

Subway receives an 8% royalty charge on all sales, regardless of whether the restaurant makes a profit.

It generates 17% of its sales through digital coupons, Chidsey said at Yahoo! Finance conference last month.

According to the financial data of the businesses, many franchises faced a decline in foot traffic and sales in the last financial quarter A Southeast and a Northeast region were shared with The Post.

FTC Chairwoman Leena Khan is having some fast food merger indigestion. reuters

Internal data shows that both regions, which have about 1,000 restaurants each, saw traffic decline by 5% in the third quarter.

Sales in both regions rose 2% in the quarter compared with a year earlier – after growing at double-digit rates from the middle to the second quarter of last year.

A Subway spokesperson had a different opinion on the current numbers.

“This year’s third quarter represented the first of 11 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth, with same-store sales for the top 75% of U.S. restaurants – nearly 17,000 – reaching double digits with positive traffic compared to the same period in 2022. Was in. ” the representative said.

