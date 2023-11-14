‘Substantial Doubt’ Trump’s Truth Social Will Survive, Accountants Warn

Former President Donald Trump’s social media venture Truth Social is burning cash and racking up losses so fast that accountants have warned that unless it completes a long-delayed merger soon, according to corporate filings, Till then it cannot survive.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is chaired by the former president, has lost $31.6 million since the company launched in early 2021, according to SEC filings released on Monday.

Truth Social was launched in early 2022 as an alternative to Twitter, now known as X, and is owned by billionaire Elon Musk. At the time, Trump was then banned from Twitter for breaking the platform’s rules for promoting violence during the January 6 riot. His account has since been restored.

But Trump’s social media platform has struggled to gain popularity, with 861,000 monthly active users on iOS and Android as of October, compared to barely 1% on X, according to SimilarWeb.

With cash levels declining, Trump Media’s management and accountants are warning that there is no guarantee the company will survive.

“TMTG has suffered negative cash flows and repeated losses from operations, which warrants continuing as a going concern,” the filing said, citing an independent accounting firm and assessment of the financial statements. “Raises a lot of doubt about the capability.”

The filing said Trump Media’s management believes the capital raised from the merger will be “sufficient” to fund debt and fund operations.

Yet, according to a filing, by the end of June management had “substantial doubt” that the company would have “sufficient funds to meet its liabilities.”

Trump Media’s management indicated that it is “directly conditional” on having sufficient funding to complete its merger by the end of this year and said that additional bridge funding “may be required” before then. Trump Media executives are also in talks with investors about extending debt maturity dates and raising new funds through convertible debt, the filing said.

Trump Media and Digital World said the filing of financial documents on Monday is an important step toward finalizing their merger.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes said in a statement, “We believe today marks an important milestone toward completing the business combination, and we look forward to working with the SEC to close this deal as quickly as possible.” Looking forward to.” “Truth Social aims to be more than a social media platform – we aspire to be the centerpiece of a movement, as well as a way for Americans to invest in their freedoms.”

Trump, whose companies have a long history of bankruptcies, announced plans to launch a new social media platform in 2021 that will “stand against the tyranny of Big Tech.”

But Trump Media’s plan to go public by merging with a blank-check company known as a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, has been delayed by a series of investigations into the controversial deal. This merger is critical to the survival of Trump Media as it will open up millions of dollars in funding.

“Based on the financial situation, I expect they will want to do a deal as soon as possible,” said Matthew Kennedy, principal analyst at Renaissance Capital, a provider of pre-IPO research and IPO-focused ETFs. “TMTG is not currently able to fund itself through operations.”

Kennedy said the warning of “substantial doubt” is “a good reminder to investors that it is a very real possibility that TMTG could close down given its operating losses and cash burn.”

However, Kennedy said this concern would be alleviated if Trump is able to raise cash through media mergers.

SEC filings indicate Trump Media lost $59.1 million in 2021 before posting a net profit of $50.5 million in 2022. The filing said Trump Media lost $23 million during the first six months of this year.

Trump Media burned through $7.4 million in cash in the first six months of this year alone, according to the filing. It had just $2.4 million in cash as of the end of June, down from $9.8 million at the end of 2022 and $18.7 million at the end of 2021.

Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, said the filing made it seem like Trump Media may be “circling the drain.”

The company admits that it “may not succeed in its efforts to grow and monetize Truth Social” and that it faces “significant competition” for advertising dollars.

To save cash, Trump media had previously halted the appointment; It eliminated “numerous” positions last March, according to the filing. The company has also cut expenses on travel, rent, consulting fees and professional services.

Still, Digital World, the blank-check firm seeking to merge with Trump Media, is enthusiastic about the venture.

The SEC filing said Digital World’s board believes that if Trump Media is “appropriately capitalized”, it is “very well positioned to grow the user base on a rapid basis”. Citing Trump’s huge social media following, the board argued that Trump Media is “positioned to surpass” Facebook’s blockbuster growth, when the number of Facebook users grew from 1 million to 10 million in three years.

SPAC deal to take Trump media public faces legal issues.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought insider trading charges against three investors, alleging they made more than $22 million by illegally trading on non-public knowledge of the Trump media secret merger scheme. There is no allegation that Donald Trump had any involvement in the alleged insider trading.

Digital World settled charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission in July that alleged the company violated anti-fraud laws by failing to proactively disclose an agreement with Trump Media before the news became public. Was.

Of course, there are Trump-related risks, too.

The SEC filing said Trump Media’s success depends in part on “the reputation and popularity of its Chairman, President Donald J. Trump.”

“If President Trump’s popularity suffers, the value of TMTG’s brand could diminish,” the filing said. According to the filing, already, “several potential third-party partners have expressed disinterest or reluctance to work on TMTG’s products or provide services for reasons including TMTG’s association with President Trump.”

According to Trump Media, another risk is that Trump “will not be able to devote sufficient time to Truth Social”, a development that would have an “adverse” impact on the business.

Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination for president. He has also been convicted on federal and state charges in four separate cases. He denies all wrongdoing.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

