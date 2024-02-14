Subaru Canada scores eleventh consecutive win in CADA DSI survey

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ – Subaru Canada, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce that with dealer support it has won two categories of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index. DSI) Survey – Highest overall satisfaction for brands with 100 or fewer dealers and most effective dealer communication for brands with 100 or fewer dealers.

Each year, the DSI survey measures dealers’ satisfaction with their respective brands across 17 broad areas. This survey remains an effective tool for dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to analyze their respective operations, improve their business relationships and prosper together.

“This is a win not only for SCI but for every Canadian Subaru dealer,” said Tomohiro Kubota, SCI Chairman, President and CEO. “Our dealers have long been united in our success and we prioritize open and honest communication to maintain and improve our sales, service and customer satisfaction performance. This is something we are incredibly proud of. “

“It is a great honor to run for eleven years,” said Guy Vigliatore, Chairman of SCI’s National Dealer Advisory Board (NDAB). “We view these award categories as complementary to each other, with effective dealer communication always resulting in higher overall satisfaction.” Will cause.

SUBARU CANADA, INC. About this

SUBARU CANADA, INC. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit or follow www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca @subarucanada On X.

