Study shows women ask for more money – but are often turned down

Tingting Zhou, a human resources consultant based in New York City, admits that she didn’t negotiate the salary when she was offered her first job.

“It all happened very fast, and I was at a loss for words at the time and ultimately accepted the offer that was presented,” the 33-year-old told Yahoo Finance.

Her silence, she said, cost her about $5,000 in annual salary, limiting how much she could put aside in a retirement plan and setting a lower bar for future annual raises. Zhou never made that mistake again.

“Although not every negotiation resulted in a high offer, I consistently pushed myself out of my comfort zone to engage in the salary negotiation process. Although I have negotiated many times, I still experience a sense of nervousness each time , as I see it as an opportunity to practice and improve.”

Contrary to popular belief, professional women like Zhou are negotiating their pay, and they are doing so more frequently than men, according to a recently published analysis by the Academy of Management. But they are also often rejected.

The study refutes the common belief that women are paid less than men because they indirectly choose to be less competitive and assertive. The study’s researchers say understanding what’s really going on when it comes to pay inequality is key to closing that gap.

“Although in the past men may have been more likely than women to negotiate, the gender gap has now reversed,” one of the researchers, University of California Berkeley Haas professor Laura Cray, told Yahoo Finance. “Blaming women for not closing the gender pay gap does double harm, perpetuating gender stereotypes and undermining efforts to fight them.”

Cray was joined in the study by Jessica Kennedy, associate professor at Vanderbilt University, and Margaret Lees, a postdoctoral student at the University of California, Berkeley.

‘Root causes of gender pay gap’

When Cray and his co-authors analyzed a survey of students who graduated from a top MBA program between 2015 and 2019, they found that significantly more women than men reported having to negotiate their job offers. Given – 54% vs 44%.

The researchers then set aside a 2019 alumni survey of 1,900 MBA graduates. The survey asked MBAs about their pay and included a multi-dimensional question about whether they had ever asked for a pay raise or promotion; whether those negotiations were successful; And whether they have received a salary increase or promotion without asking.

The analysis confirmed that people who ask for a higher salary are indeed more likely to receive a higher salary than those who do not ask.

But overall, they found that women earned 22% less than men. And apart from women’s lower pay, the only difference that emerged along gender lines was that more women than men said they had made an effort to negotiate and more women reported that they had been rejected.

“We need to look beyond negotiation trends to understand the root causes of the gender pay gap,” Cray said. “It’s not that women aren’t negotiating job offers, even though they are being told ‘no’ more often than men.”

According to the paper, women earn 88% as much as men after completing an MBA, but only 63% as much as men after 10 years. “The pay gap among MBA graduates is particularly notable because men and women have approximately the same skills and qualifications at the time the degree is awarded,” the researchers wrote.

As the expression goes, nevertheless, she persisted. “Holding on to the belief that the pay gap is due to women not negotiating also feeds into other ‘system-justifying’ beliefs, such as women choosing lower-paying jobs and working fewer hours,” Cray said. “

Although negotiating salary is non-negotiable for women, for some women it can be even more counterproductive than turning down a higher salary.

“I know a woman who didn’t get a job because of her style of asking for more,” Beverly Jones, an executive career coach and author of “Find Your Happy at Work,” tells Yahoo Finance. “The employer was my client, and he became so frustrated with the aggressive way she tried to get a higher salary and more perks that he concluded she was not excited about the opportunity and withdrew his offer. “

Still, if you don’t ask, you don’t get, New York City-based career advancement coach Nancy Ankowitz tells Yahoo Finance. “I’ve coached many women who exceeded their own expectations in salary negotiations – just by trying.”

It takes some hard work. “They prepare for objections and practice responding to them, so that when they are dismissed, talked over, or belittled, they can assert themselves,” she said. “They role-play and become attuned to verbal and non-verbal cues, often reading between the lines to negotiate.”

They also said they prepare well by being clear about what they want and when they would be willing to walk away from a salary offer. “This way, they don’t get lost in the heat of the conversation, potentially selling themselves short.”

Along the same lines, she said, some women are not taken as seriously during salary negotiations because “social biases associate their louder voices with lower authority.” “The same applies for body language – like not making eye contact and otherwise behaving politely, which can come across as weak in conversation. I’m not suggesting manspreading and mansplaining to women, but I do recommend What I’m doing is having the women practice the salary negotiation role-play—play the video to see how they come out.”

And this takes us back to Cray and his theory about women and negotiation. Cray said, “If people believe that men get better pay simply because they negotiate and women don’t, then they think we should train women to negotiate better instead of fixing the discriminatory system.” Need to.” “We call it ‘legitimizing the myth.’

He’s got a thing. Attracting women with conversation course is hot. Simply Google, “conversation strategy for women” and you see millions of links to books, articles, workshops, and classes offered by elite universities including Harvard, Stanford, Columbia University, and Cornell, and national associations like The American Association of University Women. Let’s give.

“The ‘women don’t ask’ assumption is consistent with all the explanations that essentially blame women for lower compensation than men,” Cray said. “My hope is that research will shift attention away from solutions designed to ‘fix women’ and instead focus on the structural barriers.”

