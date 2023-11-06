Study shows universities inspire budding entrepreneurs

A new study from Brunel University London surveyed more than 2500 university students across Europe to find out what impact higher education has on motivating students to become entrepreneurs.

Universities are premier institutions for developing future professionals, leaders and academicians, but to what extent do they awaken entrepreneurship in students?

Brunel Business School’s business accounting expert Dr Grigorios Theodosopoulos, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Naples Federico II and Queen Mary University of London, has explored the impact of university education on developing a student’s entrepreneurial intentions – setting a Desire to become a business or self-employed and willingness to work hard to achieve your goal.

The new study, published in study in higher education, 2553 students from the UK, Italy, Spain and Poland were surveyed, studying specialist subjects other than entrepreneurship such as business management, social sciences, politics and engineering.

All students were given a questionnaire based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), which is the main theory used to explain the mental process influencing an individual’s intentions to become an entrepreneur in the context of education.

The questions focused on three indicators of the theory: attitude; Subjective norms, which are the belief that an important person or group of people will approve and support a particular behavior; and perceived behavioral control, which is the perceived ease or difficulty of performing the behavior.

Perceived control over behavior can be interpreted as the degree to which students think they can successfully start a new business or become self-employed – and this may reflect past experiences and expected barriers. Is.

As well as covering all aspects of the TPB, the questionnaire also considers the skills that students develop at university through educational activities that may enhance their intentions to undertake entrepreneurial activities. These skills include innovative thinking, communication skills and leadership.

,By incorporating the general skills that universities seek to impart to students, we provided a direct test of how effective a university education is in inspiring students to become entrepreneurs,” said Dr Theodosopoulos.

The survey results showed that the influence of skills acquired at university had the most positive impact on a student’s entrepreneurial intentions, in most cases, exceeding each of the three TPB indicators.

With respect to the TPB indicators, a student’s attitude toward entrepreneurship had the strongest impact on their entrepreneurial conviction and intention.

Perceived behavioral control had the greatest impact on entrepreneurial intention among UK students and, like social norms, it also had a positive impact on other students.

According to Dr. Theodosopoulos, the positive impact of social norms points to the role played by a student’s closest networks, such as family and friends and university advisors and classmates.

Dr. Theodosopoulos said, “The impact of skills acquired at university is remarkable and far exceeds the magnitude of all the classic theories of perceived behavior formation.”

Dr Theodosopoulos points out that even if a program of study may not include explicit training in entrepreneurship, lecturers and support staff who promote the development of employability, social skills, leadership, creativity and critical thinking can still help a student Can increase entrepreneurial intentions.

He said, “A university environment that supports and encourages students to develop subject knowledge, technical ability, enthusiasm, self-assurance and business awareness characteristics can promote entrepreneurial intentions.” “The results show that the university environment creates a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, facilitating students’ transition into entrepreneurship.”

‘European students’ university education and entrepreneurial intentions: Insights into the theory of planned behavior complemented by skills’By Luca Ferri, Rosanna Spano, Grigorios Theodosopoulos and Nicholas Tsitsianis, Published in Studies in Higher Education.

reported by:

Nadine Palmer, Media Relations

+44 (0)1895 267090

nadine,[email protected]

Source: www.brunel.ac.uk