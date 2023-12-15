Study shows talented dogs with larger vocabularies have similar qualities

The border collie named Basket knows the names of more than 50 toys. Elle Baumgartel

All dogs are smart in their own way. Some people can be exceptional at catching frisbees. Some people know how to smell contraband. And some dogs know the names of dozens of toys. A team of researchers is working to understand gifted-level dogs with large vocabularies. A new study sheds some light on what these canines, Doogie Howsers, have in common. If your dog sounds like one of these mindful animals, the team would like to hear from you.

Researchers at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary searched the world for dogs with the amazing ability to learn the names of objects. Some of these pups, called gifted word learners, know 100 dog toys. If you ask the dog to bring “cactus”, he will bring the cactus-shaped toy among all the other toys. The team’s new paper has arrived scientific report It includes 41 GWL dogs from nine countries.

GWL Dogs are lovable, charismatic, and charming, and they can tell us a lot through language and about ourselves. “Our research asks how language evolved and evolved in the human brain and what elements are shared between the human brain and other mammalian brains,” first author Shani Dror says over email. Dror views dogs not as subjects, but as research participants. “Because they understand the names of objects, we can ask them direct questions about how they see the world.”

Dror gives an example of how researchers can connect to a dog’s perceptions: “We can give a gifted dog many different objects and ask him to fetch a ball for us. By looking at the objects he selects we can conclude what his mental image of the ball is and in what ways it is similar or different to our mental image. The study of dogs is also the study of humanity.

The team relied on citizen scientists – in this case, dog owners – to gather data. Owners were instructed how to test their puppies’ vocabulary themselves and send a video of the test. The next step was an online vocabulary assessment test that allowed researchers to examine the dog’s skills under controlled conditions.

Owners of GWL dogs then received questionnaires. “In the questionnaire, we asked owners about their dog’s life experiences, their own experience raising and training dogs, and the process by which the dog learned the names of its toys,” said study co-author Andrea. ” Sommes said in a statement Thursday. While 41 dogs met GWL criteria, 35 owners completed the questionnaire.

So what do brainy pups have in common? 23 of the dogs participating were Border Collies, a herding breed known for being smart. Four more were Border Collie mixes. But it’s not just Border Collies that can learn a lot of object names. Others made the cut, including two Pomeranians, a Pekingese, a Corgi and a Poodle. This shows that these curious dogs can come from all walks of dog life.

Shira, a US border collie mix, knows the names of 125 different toys.

Researchers wondered whether dog owners might be very good teachers, but most owners reported that their pets spontaneously learned the names of toys during play. Some owners deliberately started training their dogs after seeing the puppies’ talent. GWL dogs love to learn. At the beginning of the study, the dogs knew the names of 29 toys on average. By the time the team published their results, 16 owners said their dogs had learned the names of more than 100 toys.

This study is the latest to come out of the Genius Dog Challenge research project. The project first focused on a handful of talented dogs and their ability to learn new words. The new paper represents the largest group of GWL dogs to date, but it is still a small sample size, with some estimates putting the global domestic dog population at around 900 million. “The relatively large sample of dogs documented in this study,” said co-author Adam Miklosy, “helps us identify common characteristics shared among these dogs, and helps us in our quest to understand their unique abilities.” Brings one step closer.”

The data collected so far appears to indicate that GWL dogs are outliers. Owners with multiple dogs in the household reported that other pets did not have the same object-name learning ability, even when played or taught in the same way with GWL dogs.

The researchers would like to find more smarty-pants pups to expand their data pool. If you think your dog might be a GWL, you can contact the Genius Dog Challenge and share your dog’s genius in the name of science.