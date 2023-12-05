Study shows Peru's crackdown on illegal gold mining successful, but only briefly

According to recent research, Peruvian state intervention against illegal gold mining in the Madre de Dios region succeeded in stopping the activity for a few years, pushing miners into concessions that allowed mining.

Operation Mercury, which ran between 2019–2020, led to the abandonment of almost all targeted illegal mining sites in La Pampa, an area found in the buffer zone of a major national park.

But some forest regeneration has since occurred in the affected areas, but this has been undone by high rates of deforestation in legal mining areas where miners have moved.

Experts also say the effort has not been sustainable, as law enforcement in the area has waned and miners have begun to withdraw, with the COVID-19 pandemic helping to cut enforcement budgets. Has played a major role.

Between 2019 and 2020, the Peruvian government cracked down on illegal gold mining in its southeastern Amazon region, Madre de Dios, through an unprecedented initiative called “Operation Mercury”. But according to a recent study, miners are returning to areas from which operations drove them, partly because enforcement was relaxed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coordinated government effort resulted in a major victory for the Peruvian state versus the miners in La Pampa, a 100,000-hectare (250,000-acre) area located in the buffer zone of the Tambopata National Reserve, an Amazonian park rich in biodiversity. The region is located on the southern edge of the Interoceanic Highway, which connects Peru’s Pacific ports to Brazil’s Atlantic coast.

Artisanal gold mining, 90% of it illegal or informal, accounts for at least half of the economy in the sparsely populated region of Madre de Dios, and supports about 50,000 miners, according to a 2022 study by USAID.

But destructive activity has deforested at least 100,000 hectares of the Amazon rainforest in Madre de Dios between 1990 and 2020, and it is estimated that about 78% of adults in the state capital Puerto Maldonado have mercury levels below safe levels. Is above international standards. Poor mining practices, according to USAID study.

Illegal mining has caused deforestation in La Pampa for more than a decade. Image by Jason Houston for the International League of Conservation Photographers.

According to monitoring satellite images, since the beginning of Operation Mercury, in which 1,200 police officers, 300 soldiers and 70 prosecutors were deployed, deforestation due to illegal mining has declined by 92% – from 173 to 14 hectares (427.5 to 35 acres) per month. Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). Overall, after Operation Mercury, deforestation associated with gold mining decreased by 78% at six mining sites in Madre de Dios, including La Pampa, the MAAP report found.

According to a recent study published in protection letterMost of the miners working in the raided areas crossed to the north side of the Interoceanic Highway, into an area where informal mining was permitted, known as the government-designated “mining corridor”.

The coordinated enforcement operation succeeded in its main goal of shutting down illegal mining operations and keeping out the miners. The report found that authorities set up three police bases in the area and conducted regular anti-mining raids to destroy equipment and arrest miners.

“There was very rapid movement across the street from the La Pampa illegal area,” said study co-author Luis E. Fernandez, executive director of Wake Forest University’s Center for Amazonian Scientific Innovation in Madre de Dios.

The study said the intervention was successful in stopping illegal gold mining activity in La Pampa, but increased activity in legal areas, raising several environmental concerns, particularly the use of mercury to extract gold.

limited success

,[Operation Mercury] The operation was very effective in the field,” said Fernandez, who has been working at Madre de Dios for more than two decades. “But there was no deterrent effect. It controlled mining only in a particular area: La Pampa. In other areas, business was as usual.

“When you have a decision to regulate mining you can stop people from doing illegal activities and move those activities to those places,” report co-author Miles Sillman, professor of conservation biology at Wake Forest, told Mongabay. Can be visited where they are legal.” “Operation Mercury did exactly that, the miners who were in illegal areas went back to areas that were designated for mining. What happened was that the government did not follow the other steps.”

Illegal gold mining operations are dominating the banks of the Madre de Dios River in the upper reaches of Puerto Maldonado, Peru. Although the Peruvian government deployed Operation Mercury to combat the incident, its actions, although effective for a time, did not last long due to a lack of sustained enforcement and the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Courtesy: Jason Houston/Upper Amazon Conservancy.

Miners began returning “to police-controlled areas, then to other areas,” Sillman said, as enforcement was reduced during the pandemic as authorities were deployed to enforce strict lockdowns.

“Conservatives sometimes focus too little on enforcement, but without enforcement, there is no stability,” he said.

While the Operation Mercury raids lasted until late 2020, the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 led to a reduced military and police presence at the bases, and severe budgetary cuts.

“The pandemic started and that was the turning point,” said Martín Arana, an adviser to the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development in Peru, who has researched illegal mining in the country. The pandemic was a “substantial blow” to Operation Mercury’s funding, as funds from all ministries were redirected to deal with the public health emergency.

The government of then-interim President Francisco Sagasti tried to restart anti-mining initiatives with the “Plan Resumption”. But several ministerial changes occurred with the new government of Pedro Castillo from July 2021 until his impeachment in December 2022, making it almost impossible to maintain a coherent policy. In 2019, funding for “reduction of illegal mining” in Madre de Dios and other areas of the country was 33 million soles ($9.9 million at the time); This year it has fallen to 8.4 million soles ($2.2 million), according to government figures.

“All the political instability that has continued to date means that much of what was achieved has been lost,” Arana said.

Flooded gold mine in Madre de Dios, Peru. Photo by Claire Salisbury.

The study found that after Operation Mercury, mining decreased by 70–90% and for the next two years, miners had abandoned almost all the targeted areas. The number of mining pits or ponds dug in illegal mining areas has decreased by 5% per year, compared to an increase of 33–90% per year before the intervention.

Reforestation of deforested areas occurred at a rate of 100–300 hectares (250–740 acres) per year. Most of the re-vegetation occurred at the edges of deforested areas, with the greatest re-vegetation occurring in southern La Pampa. However, this progress was far outweighed by the increase in deforestation in legal mining areas north of the Interoceanic Highway. Here, forests were destroyed at the rate of 300–500 hectares (740–1,240 acres) per year, and mining pond areas also increased by 42–83%.

satellite monitoring

To assess the impact of Operation Mercury on mining activity, the research team used satellite data from 2016 to 2021.

Using radar and multispectral data, they were able to measure changes in water, water quality, mining pond areas and deforestation in La Pampa before, during and after the intervention.

Mining ponds generally appear yellow to brown; The color is linked to high levels of suspended sediment in the water — a marker for gold mining activity, Fernandez said.

“We use color changes in mining ponds as a proxy [mining] Activity,” he told Mongabay. As mining ceases and ponds are abandoned, sediment settles, and the amount of yellowness decreases – a pattern the researchers found in areas raided after Operation Mercury.

“Conversely, when it changes back to the cappuccino color, we know it is being mined again,” Fernandez said.

Mining pond in the La Pampa region near Puerto Maldonado, Peru. Image courtesy Jason Houston/Upper Amazon Conservancy.

Recent MAAP satellite images show that mining infrastructure has returned, with a 400% increase in La Pampa compared to 2020. But unlike before, current mining takes place mostly in waste pits and lagoons as most of the forest area is gone.

The return of illegal mining has brought with it a return of crime and violence, in many cases linked to international organized crime gangs. The vast majority of mining activity is illegal or unauthorized, pays no taxes and attracts crime groups involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation of underage girls and modern slavery, Arana said.

“There are bigger fish on the scene now that are eating away at the previous fish,” he said, referring to the presence of new, more powerful organized crime groups.

Meanwhile, scientists continue to study the toxic effects of residual mercury used in illegal gold mining. As wildlife has returned to abandoned mining ponds, scientists are also studying the consequences, with results expected to be published soon.

“The concern is that as you start to build up organic matter, you’ll start to get methylation of mercury, so you’ll start to get a lot more mercury cycling,” Silman said.

As illegal gold mining continues to increase in the Amazon, Madre de Dios serves as an example of why state presence is vital to controlling its spread, Sillman said.

Citation:

Dethier, E.N., Sillman, M.R., Fernandez, L.E., Espejo, J.C., Alqahtani, S., Pauka, P., and Lutz, D.A. (2023). Operation Mercury: The impact of national-level armed forces intervention and anti-corruption strategies on artisanal gold mining and water quality in the Peruvian Amazon. protection letter, 16(5). doi:10.1111/conl.12978

Banner Image: Gold mining in the Peruvian Amazon. Photo rated A. By Butler.

