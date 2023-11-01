Study shows marine oxygen landscape was shaped by plate movement and biological innovation

Spatial patterns of marine oxygen levels through the Phanerozoic. Credit: IGGCAS

The amount of oxygen in seawater has a profound effect on the cycling of bio-essential elements and the Earth’s habitability. But how and why the marine oxygen landscape (i.e., the spatial pattern of oxygen levels) evolved since the beginning of the Phanerozoic 538 million years ago is not well established.

To tackle this problem, researchers led by Professor Wang Jiangli of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) and Professor Li Chao of Chengdu University of Technology teamed up with colleagues from the University of Cincinnati. The Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology has reconstructed a nearly continuous record of the spatial patterns of marine oxygen levels through the Phanerozoic based on a machine learning approach.

The study was published in nature geology On 26 October.

They found that over a time scale of 10–100 million years, oxygen levels in deep continental shelf seawater were negatively correlated with the production rate of oceanic crust – an indicator of the speed of plate movement.

Over smaller (i.e., million-year) timescales, milestones of the recalcitrant oxygen evolution process temporally coincide with major biological innovations (such as the colonization of plants on land about 400 million years ago and the revolution of marine zooplankton about 250 million years ago ) match with. ) and supercontinent cycles (such as the amalgamation and breakup of Pangea about 420 and 200 million years ago, respectively).

“Atmospheric oxygen levels do not always correlate with marine oxygen levels,” Professor Wang said.

Before the arrival of plants, the deep continental shelves were filled with dissolved organic matter and reductants such as ferrous iron. Therefore, despite significant increases in atmospheric oxygen levels, the deep continental shelves remained largely devoid of oxygen, with only short-term oxygenation events occurring.

After plants colonized the continents, atmospheric oxygen was able to reach the deep continental shelf (primarily through thermohaline circulation), gradually creating a “sandwich-like” marine oxygen structure in the continental shelf area, where An oxygen-poor intermediate layer was sandwiched in between. Oxygen-rich surface and deep layers. In this scenario, atmospheric and deep continental shelf ocean oxygen levels were positively correlated.

With the arrival of marine zooplankton about 250 million years ago, their hard shells and fecal pellets helped particulate organic matter sink rapidly from the upper ocean to deeper waters, thus stripping oxygen from the deep. As a result, despite atmospheric oxygen remaining high, deep continental shelf oxygen levels vary significantly due to fluctuations in the biological pump.

Marine anoxia (i.e., lack of dissolved oxygen) has often been suspected as one of the causes of death of marine animals. However, this study shows that the extent of marine anoxia is not always associated with high marine animal extinction rates.

The unexpected correlation occurs in time periods with low sea-level heights (for example, 300–170 million years ago), where extinction rates are negatively correlated with the intensity of marine anoxia, suggesting that That the intensity of marine anoxia was not the major culprit. The extinction rate of marine animals is high during this time period.

Other factors, such as loss of continental shelf habitat due to large sea-level falls or rapid temperature changes, may be associated with higher extinction rates during periods of low sea-level.

