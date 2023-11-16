Study shows corporate culture thwarts efforts to hire innovative candidates

This article has been reviewed in accordance with Science X’s editorial process and policies. The editors have highlighted the following features, ensuring the reliability of the content:

Ok!

By Strategic Management Society

The moderating effect of recruiter’s entrepreneurial aspiration on job applicant’s entrepreneurial-experience penalty. This figure compares the entrepreneurship penalty when a job candidate faces recruiters with different levels of entrepreneurial aspiration (ranging from not at all to consistent). The entrepreneurship penalty is a proportional penalty, defined as the difference in the predicted probability of being preferred for a job when the job applicant’s status changes from not having entrepreneurship experience to having entrepreneurship experience, divided by the base ( Possibility with no entrepreneurial experience). This figure is based on the results of Model 5 of Table 3. Credit: Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal (2023). doi: 10.1002/sej.1479

× close

The moderating effect of recruiter’s entrepreneurial aspiration on job applicant’s entrepreneurial-experience penalty. This figure compares the entrepreneurship penalty when a job candidate faces recruiters with different levels of entrepreneurial aspiration (ranging from not at all to consistent). The entrepreneurship penalty is a proportional penalty, defined as the difference in the predicted probability of being preferred for a job when the job applicant’s status changes from not having entrepreneurship experience to having entrepreneurship experience, divided by the base ( Possibility with no entrepreneurial experience). This figure is based on the results of Model 5 of Table 3. Credit: Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal (2023). doi: 10.1002/sej.1479

Despite CEOs’ rhetoric about the importance of hiring for innovation, entrepreneurs face an entrenched hiring bias. According to a recent study Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal, recruiters are 23 to 29% less likely to rank a former startup founder as a top candidate than their corporate executive peers. The authors demonstrated that the characteristics of recruiters can do much to reduce this bias, as can the size of a company.

The study, written by Waverly Ding and Debra Shapiro of the University of Maryland and Hyun Lee of the University of Toronto, asked 275 managers with hiring experience to choose a top candidate from four resumes: two listing the last title as company “founder” and Two listings are “Executive.” Recruiters in the study were also asked the size of their organization and “How strongly have you considered starting your own company?” On a four-point scale.

Li said, “As a general trend, the higher the job recruiter’s own entrepreneurial aspirations, the less severe the punishment given to the job candidate after going after the entrepreneur.”

Why do recruiter aspirations matter in hiring former startup founders?

Recruiters are the gateway to the job market: their evaluation determines whether candidates even get past the first stage of the recruitment process. Their own perceptions are embedded in how they evaluate job applicants’ data, and those evaluations may be influenced by their knowledge of the startup market, entrepreneurial challenges, or how they view entrepreneurs.

There’s also the age-old similarity bias, which states that recruiters are more likely to positively evaluate applicants with whom they identify. Studies show that the more a recruiter identifies with candidates, the more likely he or she will rate them as a cultural fit with their organization. This occurred when entrepreneurs received higher ratings 1) from recruiters who could see themselves founding a company and 2) from recruiters who worked in small businesses.

Why does company size matter when recruiting former entrepreneurs?

Startups are small businesses by nature. Therefore, many of their cultural nuances will be more familiar to small business recruiters, which may explain why entrepreneurial-minded recruiters view entrepreneurs more favorably in these organizations. Some cultural similarities include:

Small businesses allow recruiters to play a larger role in decisions. In larger companies, candidates need to meet more qualifications and be evaluated by more people.

The generalist skills of entrepreneurs align better with smaller companies, which may need coverage across multiple positions. Larger corporations usually have more functional specialization.

Both startups and small businesses are generally agile, less hierarchical, with more fluid cultures. Recruiters from large corporations may evaluate entrepreneurs as a poor ‘cultural fit’ due to the greater rigidity and bureaucracy of the organization.

While study data shows that smaller companies are more likely to hire former entrepreneurs (if the recruiter has an affiliation for entrepreneurship), it’s important to note that startup founders are still under-hired overall. Were eligible.

Why are companies less likely to hire entrepreneurs?

Several studies have found similar biases against former startup founders in the job market. Most explanations revolve around the uncertainties associated with a post-entrepreneur’s valuation, including:

Start-up company names are less familiar: It is harder for recruiters at an obscure startup to assess the quality of candidates’ experience, training, skills, and professional networks. In comparison, they have likely worked with candidates from larger, established corporations.

The track record of founding positions is sparse: Startups typically work in niche markets or on highly specialized products. They aren’t launching new products or performing the same tasks repeatedly every quarter, giving recruiters less data to evaluate their performance.

Corporate and entrepreneurial skills are misaligned: Startup founders must necessarily be generalists. But most positions in large corporations are highly specialized, making it difficult for recruiters to match founding candidates’ skills to specific positions.

Recruiters raise questions about founders’ cultural fit: Entrepreneurs are known to prefer autonomy, independence, and rapid decision making, which raises questions for recruiters about their ability to follow policies and procedures in a corporate environment. Could.

Ex-entrepreneurs may be perceived as failures: Recruiters may think that entrepreneurs initially founded ventures because they were unable to find traditional employment, and/or that they are re-entering the job market because their ventures failed. .

The authors conducted a second study to determine which of these aspects entrepreneurial recruiters might view more favorably in startup founders. They asked 325 undergraduate business majors to evaluate founder versus executive resumes for competence, leadership, influence, trustworthiness, commitment to the organization, and success, while measuring the raters’ entrepreneurial aspirations. Entrepreneurially oriented participants rated post-entrepreneurial resumes more highly on competency, leadership, and influence.

“Given the tendency for entrepreneurs re-entering the workforce to be stigmatized by perceived failure, we were surprised that post-entrepreneurial applicants’ success was not evaluated differently,” Shapiro said. “This finding increases our confidence in the ingroup bias-related explanation provided for the main finding of our primary study—namely, that the penalty against post-entrepreneurs as job candidates is weaker for recruiters who have no prior entrepreneurial experience. There is an aspiration.”

The tendency for recruiters to cite a lack of cultural competency for not hiring entrepreneurs may be a key to uncovering bias against them. Although senior leaders may say they prioritize hiring for innovation and entrepreneurship, if their organization does not already have a culture that emphasizes these values, recruiters will have no one to hire for. There is no incentive. Engaging recruiters—and making them aware of implicit biases against entrepreneurs—may be the key to solving the dilemma of recruiting for innovation.

more information:

Waverly W. Ding et al., Are entrepreneurs penalized during the job search? It depends on who is doing the hiring, Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal (2023). doi: 10.1002/sej.1479

Provided by Strategic Management Society

Source: phys.org